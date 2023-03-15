REECE’S PIECES
The United States Postal Service had revenue of $77.06 billion in Fiscal Year 2021, yet still managed a net loss of $4.93 billion. Any ordinary commercial business would’ve given it up long ago, but the USPS is no ordinary business. It is a public service many of us boomers love and need.
The agency traces its beginning to July 26, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress appointed Benjamin Franklin as the first postmaster general. This was a logical step since Franklin had served in a similar position when the country was still a colony. Before Franklin took the position there were no post offices. Mail was usually left at taverns. He sped up delivery time between Philadelphia and New York City by running a mail wagon day and night with relay teams. Franklin also created the first chart which set delivery rates based on destination and weight.
Of course, back then mail was delivered by horseback or horse-pulled wagons and by foot. Today’s mail is delivered by cars and trucks but still by foot. Beginning sometime in 2026, all the USPS delivery truck purchases will be for electric vehicles because of an environmental lawsuit and criticism from the Environmental Protection Agency. Watch for that requirement to be added to all government vehicles soon.
Our mail service has a long romantic history. Many long-distance romances have survived due to prose written from deep in the heart and then placed in envelopes sealed with a kiss. Nearly 100 popular songs relating to mail have made it to the charts over the years including Elvis Presley’s 1962 hit “Return to Sender.” An Elvis stamp was issued in 1993 by the Postal Service on what would have been his 58th birthday. Many fans, including myself, bought those stamps and put them on envelopes sent to non-existing addresses. They were promptly returned and marked “return to sender” as a collector’s item.
Gone are the days of rushing out to the mailbox in hopes of finding a letter or card from a loved one written in their best cursive writing. This year I received only two Christmas cards in my mailbox. One from my Aunt Shirley (who sadly has since passed on) and the other from Cousin Yvonne. They are the only two people I know who continue this antiquated tradition. Yvonne handmakes the beautiful cards she sends out each year, each one with a unique design created especially for the recipient. She sincerely believes neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. But sometimes mix-ups can occur.
On Dec. 9, 2021, Mrs. Angelina “Jean” Gonsalves of Woburn, Massachusetts received a letter addressed to her long-dead mother-in-law from her deceased husband, John A. Gonsalves. The letter had been written 76 years and 3 days earlier. The letter had been stamped with a 6-cent stamp and sent via airmail. Since she was next-of-kin, the letter was forwarded to her from Pittsburgh.
John had been a 22-year-old 2nd Armored Division Army sergeant stationed near a recently liberated Nazi prisoner-of-war camp when he penned the letter in neat handwriting on Dec. 6, 1945. A portion of his letter read, “Dear Mom — Received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is okay.” Unfortunately, his mother never received the letter that went on to advise her not to send him any packages as he hoped to be returning home soon.
According to the Washington Post, the U.S. Postal Service said it had no idea how the letter ended up in Pittsburgh after more than 70 years. An employee who worked at Pittsburgh’s distribution center said, “We are uncertain where this letter has been for the past seven-plus decades, but it arrived at our facility approximately six weeks ago. By virtue of some dedicated sleuth work by postal workers at this facility, we were able to determine your address, hence this letter delivery to you, albeit 76 years late.”
Although Sgt. Gonsalves’ letter took many years to reach its destination, according to the Guinness Book of World Records the longest postal delay is 89 years. In December 2008, a woman in England finally received an RSVP invitation to a Boxing Day party that had a postmark of Nov. 29, 1919. No explanation for the delay of the invitation sent by “Buffy” was given by the Royal Mail. They did apologize for any damage.
Other than my own personal copy of the Monroe County Reporter, there isn’t much I receive in my mailbox that I really care to see anymore. I sometimes feel bad for my mail carrier. Back in the day people occasionally received a little good news along with the bills, magazines, and junk mail when they checked their mail. People looked forward to hearing the mailbox clank. Now a mail carrier is essentially just a bearer of bad news, bills, flyers, or those Warnock/Walker ads still trickling in. Return to sender, please.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.