Mary Persons football coach Brian Nelson celebrated his 100th career win on Friday night after a 35-14 victory over Haralson County. It’s a remarkable feat in just his 11th season as a head coach, all of it with MP. Nelson said he didn’t do it by himself. “We’ve had some good players and coaches I’ve been able to work with,” said Nelson. “Even growing up as a young kid, as the son of a coach, it’s never been about wins and losses, but about competing. Winning is a byproduct of a willingness to compete. And it’s definitely not something I did by myself.” The late MP coaching legend Dan Pitts didn’t win his 100th victory until the final game of his 15th season at MP, a 33-6 win over Dublin on Nov. 9, 1973, according to Richard Dumas, former sports editor for the Reporter. However high schools did play fewer games each year back then. See our double-page tribute to Nelson’s milestone on pages 4-5C. (Photo courtesy of Jill Burnsed)
