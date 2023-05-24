Mary Persons football coach Brian Nelson said he was pretty pleased with Friday’s spring scrimmage as the Bulldogs threw four passing TDs in a 28-14 win over Therrell.

The Bulldogs deployed three different quarterbacks who are vying to take over with the graduation of 4-year starter Logan Hickman. Nemo Jones put up the best numbers, going 8 of 12 for 139 yards and 3 TDs. Mac Nelson was 4 of 6 for 42 yards and a TD. Brady Christman was 4 of 10 for 24 yards.