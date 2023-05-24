Mary Persons football coach Brian Nelson said he was pretty pleased with Friday’s spring scrimmage as the Bulldogs threw four passing TDs in a 28-14 win over Therrell.
The Bulldogs deployed three different quarterbacks who are vying to take over with the graduation of 4-year starter Logan Hickman. Nemo Jones put up the best numbers, going 8 of 12 for 139 yards and 3 TDs. Mac Nelson was 4 of 6 for 42 yards and a TD. Brady Christman was 4 of 10 for 24 yards.
“It went pretty good,” said Nelson. “Some guys have shown some stuff in the spring and they showed it again on Friday night.”
Nelson said he is going back to his roots focusing on the defense this season and he was pleased with the effort. He cited Jake Gore, Jaise Davis, Kobe Jones, RJ Holder, DJ Walton and Nic Arnold as standouts.
Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider was on hand to see senior running back Duke Watson play. But Nelson said he warned Seider that Watson wouldn’t get many carries because they know what he can do and don’t need to risk injury. However, Watson did take a short pass and went 65 yards for the touchdown. However, he only had one carry on the night.
Linebacker Jacobi Jones appears ready to see more action on offense and caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. Jeremiah Epps caught a 15-yard TD pass as well and Gavin Martin caught one as well. The three quarterbacks combined for 16 of 28 passing for 205 yards. After Watson, Martin was the next top receiver with 3 catches for 38 yards. Other receivers were: Jaise Davis 2 catches for 15 yards, Caden Lavinka 2 catches for 23 yards, Jacobi Jones 1 for 12 yards, DJ Walton 1 for 10 yards, Najee Reese 2 for 5 yards, Gavin Martin 3 for 38 yards, Wiley Smith 2 for 24 yards and Jerry Epps 1 for 15 yards and a TD.
MP rushed 39 times for 158 yards. With Watson resting, the top rusher was RJ Holder with 9 carries for 65 yards. Other top rushers were Najeh Reese (13 carries for 44 yards), Christian Stewart (3 carries for 23 yards), Marcus Gunter (2 carries for 21 yards), Cory Jenkins (3 carries for 5 yards) and Lake Evans (2 carries for 27 yards).
The Bulldogs built a 28-0 lead before MP began to use some younger kids and only then did Therrell’s starters score two late TDs. The visiting Panthers were 6-4 last year, while MP was 6-5.
Nelson said he thinks MP has a chance to improve upon last year’s record. The Bulldogs will attend some 7 v 7 camps this summer including a passing tournament at Central Florida on June 7. Summer workouts begin June 12. MP opens the campaign with a scrimmage hosting Houston County on Aug. 11. Then MP will open the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Mercer against Northeast-Macon. Due to a quirk in the schedule, MP will only have four home games in the fall, five if you include the game at Mercer, which will give MP the gate.
Nelson said the biggest challenge may be finding locker space for all his players. With nearly 60 freshmen attending spring camp, MP could have up to 140 players this season. Mary Persons is planning to build a new field house but it won’t be ready for the season.
“We needed it 10 years ago,” sighed Nelson.