The debacle of August 2021 was surreal. The surrender of Kabul was accomplished in the worse possible order. Our allies were not informed in advance. American citizens were deserted. Our Afghan allies that provided essential support were sacrificed. American military equipment valued in the billions of dollars were left behind for the Taliban’s use.
My first deployment to the deserts of southwest Asia was in 2001. My aircraft flew around the site of the twin towers, smoke still spewing forth from the wreckage below, as we headed east. In a sense we were first responders.
In 2007 I neared the end of my fourth, and final deployment. From the roof of the control tower I could view the mountains surrounding Kabul International Airport. I recall thinking that this place is impossible to defend without holding Bagram Air Base.
Eleven Marines, a Navy corpsman and a soldier were lost in a terrorist attack at that airport, on Aug. 24, 2021. Their lives were sacrificed as part of the chaotic abandonment of Kabul.
The families of my fallen comrades gathered at Dover Air Force Base to collect the remains of their loved ones. The President was there, lying about his son’s military service, and repeatedly checking his watch. His behavior was abhorrent.
Please remember the events of August, now two years past. Recall that there are 13 families that are forever, and unnecessarily, altered. Not everyone that wanted to leave, could escape. There may be American citizens in Afghanistan still.