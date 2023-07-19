I will never forget when my good friend Wanda called me and asked me to listen to her sing a song. With a sense of urgency, she said, “Got a minute? Listen to this and tell me what you think!” Suddenly I had a vision of myself as an American Idol judge and prepared myself to hear my friend sing. With my phone glued to my ear, I said, I’m ready when you are!” But, what if it isn’t good, then what do I say? Before I go any further, let me tell you how all of this came about.
My friend was asked to sing at a funeral, and she only had a few hours to learn a song written by the elderly lady who had passed away. The family said they would love to hear the song in honor of this lady’s memory, and they wanted Wanda to sing it. They knew her voice would be a perfect fit for this country ballad. She was given the words to the song along with an instrumental recording. The only musical instruments she could hear on the track were banjos and harmonicas. This was not your run-of-the-mill musical arrangement. What a challenge! Think about mastering a song in a few hours’ time, plus you’ve got the added pressure of knowing that this song will stir nostalgic memories of the lady who wrote it.
Back to the phone call. As I listen, I am amazed. I hear an inspiring song and a beautiful voice. I had no idea that my friend could sing that well. I was blown away and I said, “You should go to a music studio and record this song. It’s that good and so are you.” On the day of the funeral, Wanda sang the song and a man was present who owns a radio station. After the service was over, he came up to her and said he would like to have one of her CDs, because he wanted to play it on his station. She said, “But I don’t have a CD, this is the first time I have ever sung this song.” He was flabbergasted. Surely this lady was a seasoned professional singer. He loved her voice and the song so much that he urged her to record the song so he could play it on his radio station.
The name of the song is “Invitation.” The song begins with these lyrics, “Do you know about my Jesus? Let me tell you about His mercy and grace.” When you think about it, an “invitation” includes a request. Whether it’s an invitation to a wedding, a family reunion or any special occasion, your participation is requested and welcomed.
Jesus extends an invitation to each of us that welcomes our participation too. He invites us to experience His “mercy and grace” by accepting Him as our Savior and Lord. Never underestimate or turn down His powerful invitation––especially since is the most important invitation you will ever receive. Amen!