The new conservative majority on the Monroe County Board of Education showed its new influence by voting 4-3 on Jan. 10 to allow board members to respond to public comments.

At the beginning of the meeting, board members Sherrye Battle (District 1), Greg Head (District 3), Robert Jenkins (District 5) and Eva Bilderback (District 7) were sworn in for four-year terms. Dr. Priscilla Doster, Stuart Pippin and Dr. Jeremy Goodwin have two years remaining on their terms on the board. Also earlier in the meeting Pippin replaced Doster as chair of the board, and Doster replaced Nolen Howard, who didn’t seek reelection, as vice chair. Chair and vice chair are for two-year terms.