The new conservative majority on the Monroe County Board of Education showed its new influence by voting 4-3 on Jan. 10 to allow board members to respond to public comments.
At the beginning of the meeting, board members Sherrye Battle (District 1), Greg Head (District 3), Robert Jenkins (District 5) and Eva Bilderback (District 7) were sworn in for four-year terms. Dr. Priscilla Doster, Stuart Pippin and Dr. Jeremy Goodwin have two years remaining on their terms on the board. Also earlier in the meeting Pippin replaced Doster as chair of the board, and Doster replaced Nolen Howard, who didn’t seek reelection, as vice chair. Chair and vice chair are for two-year terms.
As the end of the meeting seemed to approach, Head said that he would like to address the board policy that prohibits board members from responding to members of the public who address the board during board meetings. To address the board, an individual must complete a form requesting to do so and must adhere to time limitations and other guidelines. Board policy is that board members may not respond or otherwise interact with the individual; the issue addressed by the person presenting to the board is to be handled through appropriate administrative channels.
“I want to address the board policy of not responding to constituents who present [to the board],” said Head. “They seem intimidated; they’re looking for a response. It’s very disrespectful when we just look at them.”
Head said that the prohibition to responding to those who address the board is in one line at the bottom of the form required to address the board.
Doster said any change in policy must stay on the table for 30 days for input from the public and to give board members time to look at ramifications. There was discussion of whether state law mandates that board members can’t respond to the public board meetings, and it was decided that it isn’t state law.
Head motioned that the policy be changed to allow board members to respond to constituents who address the board, and Bilderback seconded the motion. Doster said she needs more time to study the change and motioned to table Head’s motion.
The motion to table received a second but was defeated, 4-3, with Doster, Goodwin and Battle voting in favor and Head, Pippin, Bilderback and Jenkins voting against. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said the purpose of the policy is to give the public a chance to give input for the sake of transparency. New chair Pippin then called for a vote on the original motion to change the policy.
“There is no requirement that a board member make a comment,” said Pippin. “It is just an opportunity if they so choose.”
The motion to allow board members to respond to presenters passed with the same division as the motion to table, 4-3. Head, Bilderback, Jenkins and Pippin voted in favor while Doster, Battle and Goodwin voted against allowing board members to respond.