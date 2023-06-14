To the Editor:
Forsyth has become the “gas station destination”. Now are we being forced to sing “the carwash blues”? Where is common sense with building and zoning in Forsyth? The first contact I made before moving to Forsyth was building and zoning. They confirmed building had to meet design that blended with current architecture. The Big Peach appears like a farmer’s dairy barn - less cows. Apparently, plans are in the works for an additional carwash in the same complex with an existing carwash less than a block away. This situation could create two possible senarios. Competition will create marginal profit for both, or possibly one will fail, leaving a vacant limited use building, An additional carwash would greatly increase traffic congestion. I am a strong advocate of free enterprise. There needs to be be common sense planning and growth control to help business prosper. The city does not seem to be interested in supporting existing locally owned business. The McGee family hardware serving the community since the early 1900’s. The existing longtime carwash (with a design unobtrusive to the area) owned by Spanky Harbuck - local handyman - literally the backbone of Forsyth. When the toilet clogs and the electric overloads “who ya gonna call - Spanky”. It is interesting that a carwash would be constructed on property valued at a million dollars. Once again, an out-of-town politician and developer. involved. Who’s foolin who?