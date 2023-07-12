New on the block at 30 E. Johnston Street, just off the Forsyth square, is Charlie Rose Craft Studio. It is owned by the mother-daughter team of Debbie Davis and Ashley Patterson. Although the Craft Studio just opened at its brick-&-mortar home in May, Ashley has been practicing her art and sharing it with others through Charlie Rose Creations on-line for several years.
Debbie said she and Ashley have talked about opening a store for two or three years and when she retired in February they moved forward with that dream. Debbie’s husband/Ashley’s dad, Wess Davis, took on the task of renovating the space at 30 E. Johnston Street to bring their vision to life. Ashley’s husband, Brandon Patterson is their tech guy and has also made some of their retail fixtures. “We are so lucky to have two handy guys. We went to great measures to renovate a former office space into an aesthetically pleasing shop,” said Debbie. “From the minute you walk in, you are immediately welcomed by the wonderful smells of handmade candles and soaps, as well as the inspiration to craft.”
Charlie Rose Craft Studio specializes in craft supplies/classes; craft kits; glittered tumblers; glitter; a large selection of stainless tumblers; Magnolia Design stencils; polymer clay and cutters; resin; Oracal vinyl reseller; patterned vinyl; stickers; and Direct to Film (DTF) transfers.
The Studio is open from 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. Classes are available and can be scheduled online; most are about two hours long. They cover skills such as candle making, polymer clay jewelry, as well as working with resin for jewelry and other objects. There will also be classes in the future related to cookie decorating, crochet and knitting, and hand lettering. They carry the unique Magnolia Design stencils and there will be upcoming classes to learn how to use and preserve these stencils. Visit the Charlie Rose Craft Studio website or call 478-200-7887 for more information.
What distinguishes Charlie Rose Craft Studio from its corporate competitors is the small, local business vibe of offering personalized and individualized charm in a small shop environment.
“We hope to provide character and vitality to Forsyth’s already unique downtown identity,” said Debbie.
Charlie Rose Craft Studio offers classes for children and adults with the intention of increasing community involvement and a love for crafting.
Debbie has been making candles for a couple of years, and the response to the candle scents in the store have been so so positive that custom candle pouring will be added to the store within the next couple of weeks. Plans are to make it possible to take a special item, like a teacup or other unique container into the shop, and fill it with wax, wick and the scent the patron chooses.
Another special service that should be available within the next few weeks is birthday parties featuring crafts. Debbie said they hope to make the service so comprehensive that the mom just needs to bring the cake, giving her the opportunity to enjoy the party along with the other invited guests.
Ashley and Debbie enjoy working together as a team and passing along their love of crafting to others. They enjoy engaging with the community through classes and through their day-to-day business operations at Charlie Rose Craft Studio. The ‘Charlie Rose’ name is derived from the names of important family members and reflects the importance of family in the business.
Ashley and Debbie have found that crafters and crafters-to-be are finding their new store and encouraging them to add new services. They invite everyone to come see them for all their crafting needs.