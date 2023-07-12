Debbie Davis and Ashley Patterson

Debbie Davis and Ashley Patterson, right, are the mother-daughter team behind Forsyth’s new hometown Charlie Rose Craft Studio.

LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

New on the block at 30 E. Johnston Street, just off the Forsyth square, is Charlie Rose Craft Studio. It is owned by the mother-daughter team of Debbie Davis and Ashley Patterson. Although the Craft Studio just opened at its brick-&-mortar home in May, Ashley has been practicing her art and sharing it with others through Charlie Rose Creations on-line for several years. 