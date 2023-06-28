ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
Every day last week was very exciting. Eight times when the phone rang I was informed I had “won” $20 million, then $10 million and a new car, $16,000 a week for life, you get the idea. The $20 million was the most exciting, They were going to show up on Friday and wanted to know if I wanted the presentation private or if I wanted the media to show up for the presentation. I chose the media invite.
Then came the “rabbit out of the hole”. I was asked if I had a checking account, which I replied I did. I was told I needed to go to my bank and get a cashier’s check payable to PCH for $20,000 which would cover taxes, processing fees and delivery cost. The other alternative was to go to a Dollar General store and purchase a gift card for $20,000.
After listening I attempted to make a very simple “deal”: deduct the $20,000 from the $20 million and you get your money and I get mine. WOW! That made him angry and after a few words including no deal he hung up. That worked so effectively I began applying the same tactic to the other “winning” phone calls. Try it. It’s fun.
Then there is the one that is supposedly from Wal-Mart. I am going to our local Wal-Mart and ask to speak with the manager in regards to my winning a “65 inch QLED 8k Smart TV”. A shipping fee of no more than $3 may be charged for insured shipping benefits. Look forward to seeing you soon at Wal-Mart.
Here’s a question for you: have you had a “positive” experience with “winning” multi-millions, TV or a laptop from Wal-Mart or a rip-off experience? Share it with me and the readers of this column. I will protect your gullibility
THERE WAS another meeting Monday night of the Monroe County zoning board to further discuss the 300-page zoning ordinance. I am sure details will be reported in this issue.
HERE ARE a few from the many unattributed commissioner comments: “I am not faulting”; “I’d do better if we had a spreadsheet”; “I’m big on dates”; “I’m getting the same vibe”; “I’ll get off my high horse:” “We are keeping crap out of the county” “$9 milllion. Don’t quote me on that”; “Everybody pays for stupidity”; “I’m not trying to be flippant”; “I have been a stick in mud…sorta”: “That makes me sad”.
I found this comment in a letter from the county insurance provider: “Unfortunately, current conditions warrant an adjustment be made”. In other words county insurance rates are going up and the commissioners approved paying a bill for $586,149 for a ACCG insurance policy which includes $3,000,000 liability with $500,000/700.000/$50,000 on auto liability.
Looks like we are going to get a chance to vote in the Referendum on Package Sales in the county. Two dates were proposed, March 12, 2024 and May 21, 2024. The May 21 date was approved which is the General Primary/Nonpartisan Election.
WELL THE City of Forsyth has boiled it down to two finalists for the city manager’s desk. Both are from Atlanta and with the “mess” the city of Atlanta is in there should be trepidation hiring anybody from Atlanta.
Hopefully, one of the requirements for city manager will have to be to become a resident of the city and have immediate intention to move not into the county but within the city limits of Forsyth. Not like the county manager who so far as we can tell still lives down in Ashburn and has no personal ties to the county other than a county taxpayer check and a county vehicle.
HEADS UP: Fireworks Over Forsyth sponsored by the Forsyth Main Street is Saturday, July 1 and not only is a concert scheduled but food trucks will be on the Square. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9:30.
CONGRATULATIONS ARE in order for Dr. Jim Finch selected as superintendent of the Monroe County school system at a yearly salary of $168,500.
If you want to meet and greet Dr. Finch there is a “drop-in” reception today from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Monroe County School’s Board Room.
THIS QUOTE from Thomas Jefferson: “That government is best which governs the least, because its people discipline themselves”. And this one from Abraham Lincoln: “A friend is one who has the same enemies as you have”
