Don Daniel

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN  

Every day last week was very exciting. Eight times when the phone rang I was informed I had “won” $20 million, then $10 million and a new car, $16,000 a week for life, you get the idea. The $20 million was the most exciting, They were going to show up on Friday and wanted to know if I wanted the presentation private or if I wanted the media to show up for the presentation.  I chose the media invite.