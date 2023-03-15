He’s the Mary Persons offensive line coach in the fall, but CJ Easterly has agreed to lead MP in the more refined sport of golf this spring after the departure of long-time golf coach Greg Nix.
Easterly said in his 15 year career he has coached track, tennis and football but has never coached golf.
“It’s all kind of new to me,” said Easterly. “It’s definitely been a learning experience.”
He’ll have help from returning assistant coaches Caleb Speir, an MP grad who played golf for the Bulldogs and in college, and Dr. Sara Williams.
“That’s the great thing for me,” said Easterly. “I’m very lucky to have them. I delegate the coaching of mechanics, etc. to them. If players take my golfing advice, they may not like it.”
Both the MP girls and boys are coming off trips to the state playoffs last year after both finished third in the Region 2-AAA tournament.
But the boys lost several seniors off that team. The MP boys and girls are both off to 1-1 starts in the season, beating Rutland on Wednesday, March 8 and losing to Upson-Lee on Tuesday, March 7. Senior McKenzie Hicks led all golfers at both matches, shooting 41 and 42. For the boys, senior Logan Hickman led the Dogs in both matches with a 44 and 45.
Easterly said they played much better at home at the Forsyth Golf Club on Wednesday than they did on Tuesday at Upson.
“You already could tell a difference on Wednesday,” said Easterly. “They gained experience and came back the next day and were more calm. They knew what to expect.”
For the boys, Easterly said Hickman will be the No. 1 player and has been solid through the first matches.
Senior Dawson Dell has moved from soccer to golf and has already been quite a surprise, said Easterly. As Dell gets used to competitive golf and finds his game, he’s going to be a really good down the stretch, said Easterly.
Freshman Hutch McCoy is also gonna be pretty good if he works at the game, said the coach.
Jac Connell and Colby Hubbard also return from last year’s team.
The newcomers to the boys team include Cayden Mullis, Caden Thompson, Landon White and Michael Kell.
“We have a lot of new faces on the team,” said Easterly. The coach said the new players are still figuring things out just like him.
“We’re going through that together,” said Easterly. “There are gonna be some growing pains but it will pay off.”
For the girls, Hicks is the No. 1 player and has been solid her first two outings. While she led all golfers, Easterly said she can play even better and that will be fun to watch.
Eliza Gavin also returns with valuable golf experience from the state playoff team from last year. They are joined by three new players Anna Woodgeard, Mary Michael Tane and Kate DeMichiel.
