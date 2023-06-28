Preserve at Fox Run map

The main entrance to the 260-lot Preserve at Fox Run development is near the T.G. Scott Elem. entrance. Josh Hill proposes an upscale preschool on the front 3 lots.

Josh Hill presented plans to Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission for Fox Den Preschool on Thornton Road to serve 150 children with full-time day care plus about 50 children with before/after-school care plus summer camps. Members of Planning and Zoning received his plans for the daycare/preschool favorably but had concerns about the traffic flow and increased traffic and asked Hill to return to Planning & Zoning on July 24 with more detailed information about how his plans will affect traffic.

Hill plans to buy three lots at the entrance to the Preserve at Fox Run Subdivision, a total of 1.5 acres, and build the daycare, its playgrounds, parking lot and campus on the lots. To do so requires a variance in current R1 (residential) zoning of the property.