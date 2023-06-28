Josh Hill presented plans to Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission for Fox Den Preschool on Thornton Road to serve 150 children with full-time day care plus about 50 children with before/after-school care plus summer camps. Members of Planning and Zoning received his plans for the daycare/preschool favorably but had concerns about the traffic flow and increased traffic and asked Hill to return to Planning & Zoning on July 24 with more detailed information about how his plans will affect traffic.
Hill plans to buy three lots at the entrance to the Preserve at Fox Run Subdivision, a total of 1.5 acres, and build the daycare, its playgrounds, parking lot and campus on the lots. To do so requires a variance in current R1 (residential) zoning of the property.
The entrance to the large subdivision is near the entrance to T.G. Scott Elementary School, where about 800 students in grades preK-5th grade attend. Just down the road is the entrance to Monroe County Middle School, which serves students in grades 6-8. Between those two entrances is an entrance to Monroe County Schools agriculture center. The Preserve at Fox Run will be adding more traffic to heavily used Thornton Road with over 260 lots available.
Hill said he has lived in Monroe County for almost 18 years and is excited about bringing quality daycare to his community. He said his daycare will be STEM certified, which is true of only 5 percent of daycares. His plans are to open in the late summer or early fall of 2024. He said he chose the location close to the schools intentionally for its convenience; he said many of the children he will serve will have siblings at the schools and/or parents who work at the schools.
Hill said that existing daycares in Monroe County have waiting lists for up to a year. He said that in his career over the last 25 years he has spoken to school boards across the country, and he has obtained the support of Monroe County school board members for his project. He said this is his first daycare, but his seven-year plan is to have three daycares in surrounding communities.
Planning & Zoning member Kathy Rowland asked Hill if he had considered making the entrance/exit to Fox Den Preschool one-way to increase safety or perhaps to have the entrance/exit from the subdivision side of the property (Hawthorne Lane) instead of Thornton Road. She noted that although the property where the daycare will be is in the city, Thornton Road is a county-maintained road.
“That entire road is a nightmare,” said Rowland.
Hill said the developers aren’t ready to work on the Hawthorne Lane part of the subdivision, yet. He said he is willing to work on the traffic woes. Jennie Caldwell, project manager at Carter Engineering Group, said she anticipated the traffic flow as she designed the Fox Den Preschool campus. She said with 1,015 students at Monroe County Middle School and 812 students at T.G. Scott, the 170 students at the daycare will have minimal impact.
Caldwell said she intentionally put the entrance/exit directly across from T.G. Scott to help with traffic control. Some of the daycare children will have siblings at other schools, and those who do not may not be dropped off until 8:30 or 9 a.m. Caldwell said the developer preferred that Fox Den not use Hawthorne Lane but she could work on that. She noted that the three homes that would be on the lots instead of Fox Den would also produce additional traffic. She said that would be about 30 trips/day.
Planning & Zoning member Martin Presley said that Hill could provide a pick-up location with a van to eliminate some traffic on Thornton Road. New Planning & Zoning member Keisha Rawls said she thinks having the entrance/exit one-way will increase safety. Planning & Zoning chair Steve Coleman said there should be a turn/deceleration lane at the entrance.
“All of these suggestions are feasible from the design standpoint,” said Caldwell.
Hill plans an 8,400 sq. ft. building for the facility. He said he wants it to be part of a Live Work Play Learn community.