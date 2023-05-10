Crashed Chryser Aspen SUV on front lawn of Forsyth Police station.
By Steve Reece
New details have been released by the Forsyth Police Department regarding the wild hit-and-run incident on April 18 in which two children were rescued by the Forsyth Fire Department. According to the report, Cpl. Kimberly Barnett was dispatched to the Forsyth City Hall where she found firefighter AJ Rollins comforting two very scared children, ages two and four, in his arms. Nearby, firefighter Chris Andrews was on the ground with his arms and legs wrapped around their intoxicated father, Clifford Kelly Pope, 43, of Forsyth. Barnett immediately took charge, put Pope in handcuffs, and had officer Richard Maddox secure him in the rear of her patrol unit.
Several firefighters had seen Pope crash his black Chrysler Aspen SUV in front of the police station, grab his children and take off running. The fire department is located next door to the police station.
Andrews told Barnett that he was sitting in the fire bay when he saw Pope’s SUV pull onto the grass and could see that it had been involved in an accident. He then saw Pope frantically exit the vehicle, grab one of his children under her armpit and the other around her shoulder and neck. Pope then ran away from the police department, towards Forsyth City Hall, screaming that someone was trying to take his kids. All the firefighters at the station chased Pope fearing that the children were hurt or possibly kidnapped. They chased him to the grass outside of city hall then took him to the ground and held him until Barnett arrived.
The children had superficial injuries and were extremely frightened. They had been unrestrained during the ride and one of the girls complained that one of her arms was hurting. They were taken to Atrium Health by Monroe County EMS where they met their mother.
Several witnesses met Barnett at the police station and described how Pope crashed into their cars and kept driving. Dawann Davis said he was crossing an intersection at a green light when Pope ran the red light and hit him causing his vehicle to spin around on Main Street. Pope then continued driving and hit Destiny Morgan who was sitting parked in her car and another white SUV. After hitting the three vehicles, Pope turned onto Kimball Street, hit the curb and lost his bumper cover before ending up on the front lawn of the police station.
Barnett went to question Pope who had been taken inside the police station by Sgt. David Asbell. His head was hung down low, his hands were shaking and he was rocking back and forth. He was unable to make a statement due to his inability to put a sentence together. Inv. Greg Jefcoats was told by the children’s mother that Pope’s drug of choice was methamphetamine.
Pope consented to a blood test and was taken to the Monroe County Jail with warrants for 2 counts of cruelty to children, DUI-child endangerment (2 charges), DUI, failure to obey traffic device, driving on the wrong side of the road, and hit-and-run (3 charges).