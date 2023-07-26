Plans for a new convenience store with a restaurant on Hwy. 42 next to the Rec Department won initial approval from the county zoning board on Monday, July 24.
The zoning board voted 4-1 to recommend that Monroe County commissioners give Dipak Patel a conditional use permit to build an 8,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station at 985 Hwy. 42 North, across the street from the Shell station. Patel’s application will go before the Monroe County commissioners at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Two Old Oak Plantation residents said at Monday’s meeting they were concerned about added traffic from the new store. “We already have plenty of other places to get gas,” said Robert Arnold. Brett Allen concurred, saying it’s not about preventing them from having a business, but about safety and traffic.
Zoning board member David Hunter voted against recommending approval, but zoning board members Jim Rollins, Chad Tyler, Red Ezelle and Chuck Benson voted in favor. Patel already owns the Valero store on Lee Street. If approved Patel will have two stores in Forsyth, two stores in Macon, one in Warner Robins and two in South Carolina.