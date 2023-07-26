Plans for a new convenience store with a restaurant on Hwy. 42 next to the Rec Department won initial approval from the county zoning board on Monday, July 24.

The zoning board voted 4-1 to recommend that Monroe County commissioners give Dipak Patel a conditional use permit to build an 8,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station at 985 Hwy. 42 North, across the street from the Shell station. Patel’s application will go before the Monroe County commissioners at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.