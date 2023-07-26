A new office for Donny’s Propane on Hwy. 41 near Bolingbroke cleared an initial hurdle on Monday when the county’s zoning board recommended approval of the project.
Zoning board members recommended that commissioners approve a cpnditional use permit for the new office at their Aug. 1 meeting. The office would be built at 6931 Hwy. 41, near the Sanders Road intersection.
Neighbors complained that the new office would bring light and noise pollution to their peaceful Bolingbroke community. But Donny’s manager Adam Segers assured the zoning board that they wouldn’t store any propane at the office, which would mostly be for clerical work.
Segers said they store their propane at their property on Pope’s Ferry Road and they plan to split that up among multiple locations in their 14-county area. Segers noted that Donny’s will only use 2-3 acres out of 17 acres on the property, which they bought from Michael Winget.
Segers said they’re actually downsizing their truck fleet to 4 trucks because new electronic monitoring devices on customer tanks track propane levels. That means they don’t have to take as many trips. Segers said their business is focused on serving existing customers rather than adding new ones.
“We would be content if we didn’t pick up another customer at this point,” said Segers. “The last thing we want to do is upset anyone in this community.”
Segers said Donny’s will operate 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and maybe a little later in the busy winter months.
Zoning board members voted to recommend the county approve the rezoning with the condition that Donny’s not add noise or light pollution to the area and observe a 50-foot buffer from its neighbors.