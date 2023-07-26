The new director of school nutrition for Monroe County Schools is Danny Durham. He is responsible for acquiring the food and other supplies used to feed students at all six schools in Monroe County. He is hiring staff, approving menus and dealing with all of the other details that make breakfast and lunch available to over 4,000 students as well as faculty and visitors.
Durham’s hire was approved by the Board of Education on May 9 and he began working for Monroe County Schools on July 10. He follows Lisa Budd, who held the position for 10 years.
Durham comes to Forsyth from the Augusta area, where he owned and operated a restaurant for about 25 years. He is a native of Augusta and graduated from Furman University in Greenville, S. C. before returning to his hometown to follow in the footsteps of his grandmother who owned a restaurant almost all of her life.
Durham began as a franchise owner and then started his own brand about 20 years ago. Embers Grill moved to Grovetown in 2017 after operating successfully in Martinez for several years; both are suburbs of Augusta.
Durham said that after decades of the stress of owning a business, including dealing with the covid years, he was ready to move to a career where he felt safer for the long term. He was also tired of hours of standing on concrete floors every day. He said he is excited to be working with Monroe County Schools and facing the challenge of pleasing his student customers. He said the community has been “super welcoming.”
Durham said he has three major goals as Monroe County Schools director of school nutrition: 1. To serve quality, healthy food with freshness and taste 2. To engage students in the process of creating breakfast and lunch and to get the community involved 3. To grow his team of school managers and assistants and foster professional development.
“I want to be the best in the state,” he said.
As the school year begins, Durham encourages all parents who might be eligible to apply for free meals for their children. One change this year is there will no longer be reduced-cost meals; students who are eligible for reduced-cost meals will now receive meals for free. He said more information and applications are available at the school’s website and at the schools. Questions can be answered at the school open houses.
Prices for school meals have increased by 10 cents/student meal this year to recoup more of the actual cost of the meals. Elementary breakfast is $1.50; lunch is $2.55. Middle and high school breakfasts are $1.80; lunches are $2.80.
As the director of school nutrition, Durham faces the task of finding the balance of using funds and resources available to offer healthy meals that students will want to eat. He hopes to shift from a lot of ‘heat and serve’ preparation to a more culinary emphasis on meal preparation, but the catch is having enough trained staff. Durham said Monroe County Schools is still hiring staff for its nutrition program.
“There are great people in the organization, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” he said.
He said he heard a lot of new and exciting ideas for finding that balance at a conference in Colorado; new cooking methods included utilizing air frying. Durham said some school districts have had success with gardens; gardens foster the engagement of students in their meals. He said the University of Georgia has developed innovations in classroom gardens.
Durham said his experience in the restaurant business has given him a hands-on management style. He said he will be in the school lunchrooms observing preparation, serving and how students react to the meals and choices. He said that even using new shapes for chicken nuggets can generate excitement at the elementary school level.
Asked about his personal favorite foods, Durham said he enjoys fish and seafood, especially a local coastal catch. Reminded that Monroe County produces a lot of beef and has a strong Cattlemen’s Association, he added, “I love a good filet, too.”
Durham said he is happy to meet the challenges of the school nutrition program. “I feel we can get better every year, better for the community and the students,” he said.