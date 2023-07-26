Danny Durham

The new director of school nutrition for Monroe County Schools is Danny Durham. He is responsible for acquiring the food and other supplies used to feed students at all six schools in Monroe County. He is hiring staff, approving menus and dealing with all of the other details that make breakfast and lunch available to over 4,000 students as well as faculty and visitors. 

Durham’s hire was approved by the Board of Education on May 9 and he began working for Monroe County Schools on July 10. He follows Lisa Budd, who held the position for 10 years. 