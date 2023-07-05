Forsyth installed the first of its new welcome signs on Thursday, June 29 and celebrated the efforts of the many individuals and groups that brought the new signs into being. The first sign is on N. Lee Street at Russell Parkway near the entrance to LaQuinta Inn. Over the next few months four more signs will be installed, primarily at sites where the old welcome/gateway signs have deteriorated or been destroyed.

Gateway to the Arts, a Vibrant Arts Grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts, began the push to find a design and structure for the signs and to get the proper permits and approvals for them and follow through with installation. Gilda Stanbery, executive director of Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), obtained the grant and took leadership of the project, working with Forsyth Main Street, the City of Forsyth, the 1823 Artisan Guild and local businesses.