Forsyth installed the first of its new welcome signs on Thursday, June 29 and celebrated the efforts of the many individuals and groups that brought the new signs into being. The first sign is on N. Lee Street at Russell Parkway near the entrance to LaQuinta Inn. Over the next few months four more signs will be installed, primarily at sites where the old welcome/gateway signs have deteriorated or been destroyed.
Gateway to the Arts, a Vibrant Arts Grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts, began the push to find a design and structure for the signs and to get the proper permits and approvals for them and follow through with installation. Gilda Stanbery, executive director of Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), obtained the grant and took leadership of the project, working with Forsyth Main Street, the City of Forsyth, the 1823 Artisan Guild and local businesses.
Stanbery said the purpose of the signs at entrances to the city are to say ‘hello’ to visitors and residents and also to embrace Forsyth’s “wonderful vibrant art community.” She said that as well as creating a better quality of life, art also contributes to the economic well-being of the community. She thanked the businesses, especially the hotels, like LaQuinta, that worked with the city on the project.
Navid Kapadia, Vice President of Logos Hotels, which owns and operates LaQuinta Inn, Comfort Inn and Clarendon Inns in Forsyth, said he is happy to work with partners to make Forsyth a more inviting place. He said that his family has 25 years of roots in Forsyth and that partnering with the city and with others with common interests is important to them.
“We appreciate the opportunities that the city gives us,” said Kapadia. “I appreciate the team at CVB partnering with the hoteliers and other businesses in the city. It is important to welcome people to Forsyth.”
“This enhances the quality of life and the appeal of Forsyth,” said Mayor Eric Wilson. “Thank you to the artisans and the businesses. It’s a great fit for the community.”
Kim Winters created the design that was chosen for the signs. Stanbery said that the call for art went out in late 2022 and the Public Arts Committee received about 23 submissions. She said Kim’s design quickly stood out as what they were looking for. The image is reflective of the Forsyth community, it is welcoming and it uses key words that touch a chord with people.
Kim said that she and her family have lived in Forsyth for the last 10 years and consider it home. She said there are special sounds, scents and sights that let you know you are at home in Forsyth and she wanted to capture that feeling in the ‘Welcome to Forsyth’ signs.
Kim and her husband, Drew, opened DK Designs in February 2020. Previously she taught in the Monroe County School System. During June she held an art camp for about 80 children at DK Design Studios, 70 W. Main Street, encouraging creativity in the next generation of artists.
In December Stanbery reached out to Michael Borders of Iron Eagle Design & Fabrication Studio, 94 East Adams St., Forsyth about building the structure to put the signs in place. He worked with the Georgia Department of Transportation to meet specifications for signs on state highways. Michael’s natural inclination is to create strong, lasting structures that can literally stand against hurricanes. To do so he does solid welds rather than using bolts.
However, DOT specifications require that if roadside structures are struck by vehicles they break away to insure a better outcome for drivers and passengers. Michael found that all of the pieces for the structure by DOT simply weren’t available. With the permission of La Quinta, the sign was moved far enough off of the DOT right of way to comply with its requirements and Michael created a structure that is strong and lasting but also meets all safety regulations.
“I want all of my work to be heirloom quality products,” said Michael. “I want all of my work to still be desirable in a hundred years.”
The sign was installed by the Forsyth public works crew, led by Travis Huff. Huff said his crew didn’t have any problems installing the sign; they set the posts in concrete and let it set properly. Huff and his crew will be installing the other four Gateway to the Arts signs over the next few months.
Stanbery said there will be a sign near the Taco Bell soon, where now two wooden posts are the only remnants of a previous sign. There will also be sign sign near Ingles and CVS on Tift College Drive where once another gateway sign stood welcoming people to Forsyth. The sites for the other two signs haven’t been definitely decided.