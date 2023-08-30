GUEST COLUMN
As most of you are aware, we are finalizing the unified development ordinance or UDO in the coming weeks.
We’ve caught a lot of flack over the length of the document. It is 300 pages. Much of that is definitions to better help the understanding. Some of the added pages are due to the attempt to relate it to state laws as is also important. Simply put, in todays world, it takes a lot more words to legally say what you said 20 years ago. If you question that just ask any real estate attorney how much larger the closing documents are today than 20 years ago when transferring property. Probably 2-3 times if not more.
More importantly is the content. First, let me say, if the proposed use is not addressed in the ordinance then the use is considered legal. So some of the things you may read that are addressed may sound ridiculous to even discuss but they must be in there to avoid having them in our back yard. I’ll let you guess at what some of those are.
Then, the depth at which some of the ordinances seem to go. A familiar phrase is “You mean to tell me I can’t ………. Or I have to ……. If this ordinance is passed? Why don’t you put this exception or that exception in it so it will allow my “What if” situation? First, do you want a 300 page document or a 600 page document because if you were to try to address each and every exception that 28,000 citizens could come up with that is exactly what you would have. So what’s the best answer? Well, here’s my best response to it. The speed limit on a given road is 55. Now, if you go 56 you are breaking the law. Do you expect to get a ticket for it? Do you expect the judge to enforce the fine if you go to argue it? Likely no on both. 65 and quite possible. So let’s fix the law and make it 65. No need to have a law on the books you aren’t enforcing to a tee. And let’s make an exception for going down big hills and allow a little higher speed to keep the flow of traffic going up the next hill. Speaking of flow of traffic let’s also make the minimum 45, a new law. Except for the exception of farming equipment that can go slower. By now you should get the picture that you simply can’t codify each situation. So you make an ordinance that is as specific as possible and with as few exceptions as possible. THEN, you use common sense and fair and equal enforcement. And you have judges who use the same to decide if this enforcement is valid. And you have the right to ask the county for variances. Finally, you have the right to request an ordinance be looked at again and modified by the commission board.
The UDO is an imperfect ordinance. It is a work in progress. Even after two boards of 5 members each have spent nearly two years working with the public, the attorneys, code enforcement and many others to come up with the best we see we can do, it is still an imperfect work in progress. I can honestly say for myself and all of the zoning and commission board members that we have kept safety, health, and welfare of our families, friends, and the rest of the citizens and visitors in our county at the forefront of our decision making. I feel if we proceed with the UDO followed by good common sense enforcement and the willingness to make changes as needed, we will be a safer and healthier community. And that’s my only desire as your commissioner. Thank you for letting me serve you.
Eddie Rowland represents District 2 on the Monroe County commission. Email him at erowland@monroecoga.org