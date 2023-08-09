Newtown Macon announces a $9 million investment from Cadence Bank that will revitalize downtown Macon. Cadence Bank has expanded its partnership with Newtown, the first Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in Central Georgia.
The announcement was shared at a press conference at Third Street Studio, a videography business made possible by a loan from Newtown.
According to Mercer President Bill Underwood, “We cannot have a growing, successful community without a vibrant downtown core.” He says more hotels are on the way and Macon is becoming important as a music recording destination. He says, “There are many things to be excited about.”
Bruce Leicht, President of the Middle Georgia Division of Cadence Bank, says Newtown is “head and shoulders above other CDFIs.” He is confident “the dollars we invest will be spent wisely, effectively, and efficiently.”
Josh Rogers, President and CEO of Newtown, explains that Cadence Banks’s 9 million dollar investment consists of a $2.5 million dollar equity investment and a $6.5 million dollar loan fund investment. Since a CDFI does not have deposits like a bank, they must borrow the money they lend to clients.
“It’s hard for small non-profits to borrow fixed-rate, long-term debt,” Rogers says. The investments carry an interest rate below 5% and Newtown will pay interest only on the equity and principal and interest on the loan fund on a 20-year amortization.
The equity portion has no collateral, and Rogers says Cadence is letting them use that portion with no security other than Newtown’s track record. “This is the first time we’ve been able to do a deal like this as a CDFI to raise a large amount of debt at one time at a fixed rate for the long term,” Rogers says.
Now, Newtown can make loans to borrowers for 10-, 15- and 20-year terms, and be sure that money is available and also predict the cost to borrowers.
Lauren Marshall, VP for Community Development at Newtown, says the 9-million-dollar investment provides loan capital for underserved business owners, including women, people of color and first-time borrowers. Marshall says, “By investing in BIPOC and woman-owned businesses, we aim to drive economic empowerment and foster a more inclusive and vibrant community."
Jave Bjorkman, the owner of Third Street Studio, shared his experiences as a Mercer graduate opening his business with a loan from Newtown. Third Street Studio has Central Georgia’s first cyclorama, painted plain white, to use as a backdrop for videos.
Bjorkman says of his business, “We would not physically exist without Newtown.” He described working in Newtown’s business incubator space in the early days of the business, which was a great place for networking.
Josh Rogers, President and CEO of Newtown Macon thanked Cadence Bank for helping push Macon forward. “Good ideas without resources are just dreams,” said Rogers.
He shared the thoughts of Jewish philosopher Maimonides: “The highest form of charity makes someone self-sufficient” and Peyton Anderson: “Reward good doers, not do-gooders.”
To put into perspective what the 9-million-dollar investment could mean for Macon, Rogers says it could lead to 146 new businesses that would create about 400 jobs. However, he acknowledged that 9 million dollars is not enough and encourages those that are able to invest.
In the past 25 years, Newtown has invested $842 million in downtown Macon. $19.3 million has been loaned to small businesses and real estate projects.
Rogers encourages those that want to start a business: “Talk to us.” He says staff spend up to 300 hours per client to help them develop their vision.
As for Rogers’s vision, he hopes all of Macon can thrive like downtown. Although Newtown is currently lending only downtown, Newtown has been approved as a CDFI to serve all of Bibb County. Rogers says, “Eventually, we'd love to serve the whole region if we can raise the funds and grow our operations to support that expansion.”