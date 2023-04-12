Camilla woman shot four times after punching Stockbridge man in the face
A Stockbridge man may have been within his rights to shoot a Camilla woman 3 times in the chest in an I-75 road rage incident in Butts and Monroe counties on March 31.
“Every citizen has a right to self-defense,” said district attorney Jonathan Adams, who will make the final decision about criminal charges in the case.
Tiana Janae Burley, 30, of Camilla was shot 3 times in the chest by Terry Penn, 65, of Stockbridge in the road rage incident. According to a Monroe County sheriff’s report, Burley called dispatch after she was shot and said she was following a Kia Sportage driven by the man who pulled the trigger. Still on the phone with the wounded, dispatch told Burley to pull over. But she refused to do so until the SUV had been stopped by law enforcement.
Deputies William Jackson and Thomas Morgan found Burley near the weigh station in Forsyth around 9:20 p.m. lying on the ground behind her 2020 Chevrolet Equinox suffering a gunshot wound in her lower chest area. EMS soon arrived and began treatment. The Kia was parked behind her.
The deputies removed the occupants of the Kia, driver Terry Lee Penn, 65, and passenger Charlotte Lisa Penn, 64, both of Stockbridge, and immediately handcuffed them.
Terry Penn told Cpl. Eli Sullivan they were traveling on I-75 S around near Hwy. 36 in Butts County when he noticed Burley’s Kia extremely close behind him. He said he tapped his brakes to get her to back off, but she continued to tailgate. He changed lanes but she continued to follow and when he moved over to the fast lane, she pulled in front of him and came to a complete stop. Penn said he had to slam on his brakes to keep from rear-ending her.
According to Penn, Burley then got out of her car and approached the driver’s side of his Kia. He asked her what her problem was, and she then punched him in the face. That’s when Penn pulled his Kel-Tec .380 caliber pistol from the center console and started shooting. He said he wasn’t sure where Burley was struck. He showed deputies a cut on his upper lip as well as a bruise beneath his right eye.
Monroe County Inv. Kemeyan Colvard found a small plastic baggie of marijuana in Burley’s front passenger seat.
Terry Penn was treated by EMS for his injuries while Burley was taken to Atrium in Macon. Burley had active warrants out of Jonesboro for traffic violations, a warrant out of Hurst, Texas for assault with bodily injury and a suspended Georgia driver’s license.
On her Facebook page on April 4, Burley posted: “March 31st at 7:47 pm I was followed by a white man with his bright lights on. I pulled over on the exit for him to get from behind me, he sat right there. I called the police. I was told to keep driving and if a police officer needed to pull the car over following me they would. I did that. I pulled over again not even a mile down the road… I couldn’t see due to his lights. I pulled over at the gas station to see why he was following me with his brights on… I got out the car and threw my hands up asking what the problem was. I was shot four times in my chest after being called a c*nt. He pulled off and left. I got back in my car and called the police again, just so happen two officers heard the shots and was already in route to stop him. I drove myself 15 mins to the hospital. I got there and police were there. They cut my clothes off and all four bullets fell out of my shirt. The doctor started crying and said girl I’ve never seen this before. You’re so lucky! I danced out the hospital 6 hours later with four gunshot wounds to the chest and a few muscle relaxers. I pulled up on Aria 3 hours later and we ran to our granny’s house and ate ice cream all night, then I went to chill with my brother and cousins. Not only did I make it to work yesterday. I closed on a 750k contract. I ain’t missed a beat. I don’t look like what I been through. If Friday night didn’t do anything, it reassured me that I am favored. Idc what attack you have on my life, I’m protected. Excuse me but this birthday is gonna be a little different, I gotta reason to celebrate my life and I will forever celebrate me bc I have a purpose. SN: He was arrested on an attempted murder charge and his wife was arrested too. I was shot with a 380 and at this time I prefer my lawyer to handle the rest but thank y’all so much for the prayers and love. I’m just fine.”