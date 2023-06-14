Sloan Oliver

Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS

Democrats, Big Media, Big Tech, Big Pharma, academia, Hollywood and all the other radical Marxist/Leftist groups hate President Trump. Robert DeNiro wants to punch him. Ashley Judd threatened to go “nasty woman” on him. All those Trump haters scream that he’s an idiot, a disgrace, crass, a bore. However, their real hatred centers on the accusation that he’s a fascist, an authoritarian. Since his June 2015 presidential announcement, turn on/read any of the Democrat’s media networks (NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, etc.) and that authoritarian accusation is made daily by the likes of Joe Scarborough, Mika, Rachel Maddow, and Don Lemon. Only two months ago, the Atlantic said Trump’s using an authoritarian playbook, whatever that means. They all make such accusations giving no definition of what it means to be “an authoritarian” and using no examples. So, what does it mean and is Trump an authoritarian? First, let’s look at some of history’s recent authoritarian regimes. 