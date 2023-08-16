Buc-ee’s

Sorry Beaver Heads, but there’s no evidence yet that rumors of a new Buc-ee’s coming to Monroe County are true.

Local gossip from Facebook and Waffle House has suggested that the Texas-based convenience store chain plans to build a new store on the Rumble Road exit of I-75. It is true that the Jackson-based company May and Carter Oil Co. bought 22.8 acres on the northwest corner of the Rumble Road exit in 2019. The company bought the land from the old-time Hardin, Newton and Wright families in 2019 for $1.7 million. Then in February of this year, May & Carter did a quit-claim deed to put the land under a different corporate entity, MCOC Holdings, ostensibly still standing for May and Carter Oil Co. The company has only filed for one permit on the land, a canopy, back in March.