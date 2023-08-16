Sorry Beaver Heads, but there’s no evidence yet that rumors of a new Buc-ee’s coming to Monroe County are true.
Local gossip from Facebook and Waffle House has suggested that the Texas-based convenience store chain plans to build a new store on the Rumble Road exit of I-75. It is true that the Jackson-based company May and Carter Oil Co. bought 22.8 acres on the northwest corner of the Rumble Road exit in 2019. The company bought the land from the old-time Hardin, Newton and Wright families in 2019 for $1.7 million. Then in February of this year, May & Carter did a quit-claim deed to put the land under a different corporate entity, MCOC Holdings, ostensibly still standing for May and Carter Oil Co. The company has only filed for one permit on the land, a canopy, back in March.
County development official Kelsey Fortner said she has not had any discussions with anyone from Buccee’s. May and Carter already owns the only station on the exit, the Rumble Road BP, and leases it to Shri Kamma. Along with owning some convenience stores, May and Carter also provides fuel to convenience stores around Middle Georgia.
An official for May and Carter told the Reporter he has not heard anything about a Buc-ee’s going there, but conceded they are doing some testing on the land.
Perhaps most tellingly, the Rumble Road exit is only about 30 miles from the new Buccee’s on I-75 in Fort Valley. The closest that Buccee’s has put two stores is 58 miles, the current distance between its stores in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine, Fla.
Buc-ee’s has become a hit with travellers for its cheap gas, clean bathrooms and huge selection of merchandise and food, including brisket and so-called beaver nuggets, in its stores.
It is true that there appears to be another store coming to Rumble Road after Monroe County commissioners in May approved plans for Sonny Singh of Five Rivers Investments to build a 3,000-square-foot store with gas pumps on the southwest corner of the interchange, where a parking lot already exist. Singh plans to build a store with stucco front and to use stone in the construction.