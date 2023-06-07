To the Editor:
This letter is for my neighbors and the citizens of Monroe County...
To the Editor:
This letter is for my neighbors and the citizens of Monroe County...
I like the street I live on. I like the people on my street. Good people, quiet, very few if any issues.
But, on Memorial Day evening I was a bit irritated at someone on my street. Very...irritated.
Fireworks are fun and nice to watch. In an appropriate place, at an appropriate time and safely used they can be entertaining.
But, as a veteran with 2 Tours in combat in Iraq, I will state the following: You can disagree, but unless you have been there. You will not understand. So the opinion of those that have not been there is moot.
Fireworks ARE NOT appropriate for Memorial Day. Not at all. That hallowed day is in memory of those that couldn’t come home. Not to glorify that they did not.
Enough said on my part, now run out and buy a mattress.
Charles Van Hoy Jr. - Forsyth
