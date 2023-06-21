Most high school coaches had extraordinary playing careers, and great high school players often become coaches. But when someone enjoys both at the same school, it is special.
Stratford Lady Eagles Head Soccer Coach Kate Blankenship has seen both sides. A 2006 graduate of Stratford Academy, she was all-region her junior and senior years, including all-state her senior year. She was also a four-time state champion.
After college and pro career, and some college coaching stops along the way, Blankenship returned to become the head coach of the girls’ soccer team.
She hit a milestone this season when she won her 100th game as the head coach against John Milledge on April 6, 2023, and finished the season with 105 total wins.
In her time as the head coach, Stratford has won an area championship, a region championship, and made appearances in the Sweet 16 Elite, and Final Four. Her 2023 team were state runners up.
Seeing the program from both sides is still an exciting experience for her. She said, “I get chill bumps on game days on Spencer Frank Hays Field even at 35 years old. I know how much my experience at Stratford did for me in life. I’m blessed to impart some of the things I have learned to future generations of Stratford grads, both on the field and in PE class. “
Looking back on Stratford her playing career, she said one of her favorite memories was during her sophomore season. “Our senior starting goalkeeper got sick, and I found out that I was starting at midnight the night before an 8 am game. I played unbelievably - I remember one specific back-to-bar save, keeping us in the game. At that point I knew I was meant to be a goalkeeper. Later that season, I decided to pursue goalkeeping in college.”
The list of coaches who helped mold her and love the game is long and distinguished. She cited Ms. Carswell in her Lower School PE, Andy Lundy in Middle School at Tattnall Square, and Grant Serafy at Stratford.
After Serafy took the Mercer job, coaches Jeremy McClure and Lian Jones convinced her to be a keeper, and her club coach Biran Moore was there the whole way. She said, “All of these coaches coached me in their way, and I have taken bits and pieces of each to build my coaching style.”
After her professional career with the New York Magic ended, Blankenship coached at Indiana State and her alma mater, the University of Alabama-Birmingham; then she got the call to return home to Stratford.
She explained the decision, “My family is everything to me, and both my brothers had settled back in Macon, and my first nephew was born. That coupled with the opportunity to be a head coach at the school and soccer program I loved with all my heart- I couldn’t say no! I’ve been so blessed in my life and my career. I’m so lucky that God gave me the gift of soccer and that I can use that gift to mentor young people. “
In her mind, the most significant difference between her playing days and those of her players is social media. “Back in my day, a bully had to do it to your face. Now, these kids must deal with the keyboard warriors of the world. I think social media can be awesome to spread positivity and keep people connected, but it can also spread negativity like wildfire.”
Her goal, she said, “When a player graduates from my program, they walk a little taller.”
The motto for Stratford soccer is “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” For Blankenship, it is more than wins and losses; it is about family, today, tomorrow, and forever.