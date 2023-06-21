Kate Blankenship

Stratford girls soccer coach Kate Blankenship, a 2006 Stratford graduate, earned her 100th career win as head coach for the Lady Eagles in 2023. 

Most high school coaches had extraordinary playing careers, and great high school players often become coaches. But when someone enjoys both at the same school, it is special.

Stratford Lady Eagles Head Soccer Coach Kate Blankenship has seen both sides. A 2006 graduate of Stratford Academy, she was all-region her junior and senior years, including all-state her senior year. She was also a four-time state champion. 