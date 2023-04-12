The deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5 to nominate your mom as Monroe County’s Mother of the Year for 2023. The Reporter is sponsoring the Mother of the Year contest. Simply write in 400 words or less why your mom should be Mother of the Year. The winning nomination should include specific details about how mom has sacrificed to meet her family’s needs. She must be a Monroe County resident, but the nominator doesn’t have to be. Nominations are due at 5 p.m. on May 5. The winner will be featured in the Reporter just before Mother’s Day, May 14, in the May 10 issue. She will receive gifts from local businesses. The top nominations will be printed as well. Nominations should include the name of the mother and the person nominating her and the author’s phone number. Email to publisher@mymcr.net, fax to 994-2359, or mail to P.O. Box 795, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Monroe County monkeys rampage in River Forest
- No charges in road rage shooting
- Ex-co-worker charged after Forsyth man shot
- Five Below plans $21 million expansion
- ‘Was almost an episode of Dumb Ways to Die’
- Strouds leaving
- Forsyth mourns Walmart’s friendly Jerome Clanzy
- The emergence of interspecies families
- Georgia’s native dogwood & passion flower help tell the resurrection story
- County salutes late Navy Seal who died in Jesup plane crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!