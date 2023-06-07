Washburn: CFA said they wanted it, but never made offer
Dale Washburn had hoped to bring Chick-fil-A to Forsyth when he bought a 1-acre lot on Lee Street next to Dairy Queen last year.
Instead, Forsyth will apparently be getting another car wash.
“They kept saying they wanted to buy our site,” Washburn said of Chick-fil-A. “But they never made an offer.”
Washburn and a partner bought the 1-acre lot from Atrium last April for $1 million, making it one of Forsyth’s most expensive land deals per acre. The property is one of the few remaining vacant lots in the heart of what’s commonly called Hamburger Hill at Forsyth’s busiest I-75 exit.
Chick-fil-A was one of several companies bidding on the property last April when Washburn, a state representative and real estate agent from Macon, won the bid. After Washburn bought the tract, he turned and offered it to Chick-Fil-A but said he was spurned despite repeated efforts.
Having hit a wall, Washburn told the Reporter he was working on a long-term lease with two tenants when an unsolicited offer came from Tidal Wave. Based in Thomaston, the car wash company has over 100 locations around the country. The transaction hasn’t closed yet, but Tidal Wave has already erected a sign that the property is the future home of a Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
It is located just a few hundred yards from the Big Peach Car Wash which local businessmen Wes Cone and Todd Rivers opened two years ago.
Washburn said Cone is a friend and he is surprised a car wash wants to locate there. But he added that it’s a free country.
Tidal Wave officials met with city officials last week to discuss plans to build their facility. Tidal Wave was started by businessman Scott Blackstone of Thomaston and has grown to more than 100 locations. While he sold the company in 2021 for a reported $950 million, Blackstone remains as the CEO. Cone told the Reporter that Tidal Wave had been trying to build a location in Forsyth when Big Peach announced plans to build their facility behind Dairy Queen. Cone said that has developed into a personal vendetta in which Tidal Wave associates call his partners threatening to put Big Peach out of business. Cone said Tidal Wave is also looking at putting locations next to Big Peach car washes in Macon and Jackson.
Cone said Tidal Wave appears to be aiming to take on Big Peach as a competitor.
Cone said Tidal Wave is one of the biggest car wash chains in the country and he’s amused that they see “little old Big Peach” as a competitor.
“We must be doing something right,” said Cone. Cone said he’s proud that Big Peach gave 6,000 free car washes to local law enforcement last year and is able to give a lot more back to the community, including fund raisers for local kids fighting cancer and local ball teams. Cone said they just gave a $5,000 pitching machine to the MP baseball team and gave $7,500 in scholarships to 3 MP seniors.
Attempts to reach Blackstock for a response were not returned by press time.