Alleged victim, mother of man’s child, burst into tears as verdict read
A Monroe County jury found a Juliette man not guilty of the aggravated molestation of the mother of his child when she was a child on Wednesday, June 28. Jurors were split over whether to convict the man of additional charges of cruelty to children and a lesser child molestation charge.
“Jurors told me there just wasn’t enough evidence for them to convict,” said Joanna Arthur, the attorney for 50-year-old Michael Smith.
Jurors unanimously found Smith not guilty on 3 counts of aggravated child molestation. And at least 3 jurors were unwilling to convict for cruelty to children and child molestation. District attorney Jonathan Adams said they may try Smith again for those charges that resulted in a hung jury, but they will review the case first.
“Those cases are always hard for juries to come to grips with,” said Adams, noting that there are usually no witnesses or videos for child molestation cases. He added that kids often don’t speak out when they’re assaulted until later in life, so the alleged crimes are older. Adams said what gave the case credibility is that Smith was definitely having sex with her when she was 16 since DNA showed that’s when she had his baby.
“That lends credibility to the entire story,” said Adams.
The jury seemed to have a hard time deliberating in the case. Jurors could be heard yelling at one another in the jury room after they got the case on Tuesday evening. Finally, they adjourned for the night and returned Wednesday morning and could not reach a single guilty verdict. The accuser, now 22, cried aloud after the verdicts were read, and was heard yelling across the street as jurors and Arthur spoke outside the courthouse. Then on Thursday the alleged victim’s mother told the DA’s office she couldn’t find her daughter and was worried she was suicidal. Monroe County deputies searched boat ramps on the Ocmulgee River in Juliette but couldn’t find her. Deputy John Bogdan was dispatched to the home to check on the victim around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The mother said her daughter had come home and she had let the DA’s office know. The mother got the alleged victim on the phone but every time she asked whether she would hurt herself, the victim was silent. Bogdan said he needed to see her to make sure she was OK. An investigator went to the victim’s friend’s home where had been staying but she left before she got there. At 6:30 p.m. Bogdan went back to the home and her mother wanted to file a missing person’s report because she was worried about her.
The mother then notified deputies at 7:50 p.m. that her daughter had returned home. She added that if deputies came to the home, her daughter would run into the woods. Deputies arrived at 8 p.m. and the victim ran into the woods.
The mother was laughing and joking and told deputies, “Y’all didn’t try this hard to help her when she was being raped.” But Bogdan noted in his report that they weren’t told about the alleged rape until years after it happened. Bogdan said it became apparent that the victim wasn’t missing but didn’t want to talk to deputies.
The alleged victim testified on Tuesday that Smith took an immediate interest in her when he moved in with her mother, his girlfriend, at their Edwards Road home in Juliette. She was just 8. The woman, who wore jeans and a T-shirt, seemed to start crying even as she was sworn in. She said that when she was 11, Smith began rubbing his hands on her private parts when they would watch movies together on the bed that Smith shared with her mother. Other times they would watch movies on the couch and he would try to kiss her and whisper in her ear. The alleged victim testified that Smith threatened her that if she didn’t kiss him back he would put something else in her mouth.
The woman said Smith began giving her liquor when she was around 12. She said that was the first time she got drunk as she drank 3 airplane bottles of alcohol. Smith had taken her to the deer blind behind their home when Smith took her virginity, she testified.
The victim said she remained drunk “all the time” after that. Her mother had taken her and her brothers out of TG Scott Elementary to do Georgia Cyber Academy online. Assistant district attorney Dorothy Hull said the victim’s mother was too busy taking care of her parents and working as a housekeeper for a home daycare business to notice what her boyfriend was doing.
The victim testified that Smith told her if she resisted his advances he would kill himself and burn the whole house down, killing her mother. The victim said when she was 15 he began trying to get her pregnant. When she was 16, he succeeded. She had a baby girl in 2018. The mother testified that her daughter told her the father of the baby was a high school senior from Jackson named Brandon.
The mother said when Smith and her daughter moved out of the house together, she realized that Smith was the daddy.
“That’s when reality hit,” said the mother.
They moved to Macon, then moved into a motel in Forsyth where the victim worked the front desk so they could stay there. Smith worked odd jobs and construction.
The mother said she would take her daughter food at the motel but would make her eat it in the parking lot because she didn’t want to give Smith anything. Later they moved to Alabama and the victim said as she grew up, she began to realize what Smith had done to her and how wrong it was. Her mother told her she could move back home.
The victim testified that she had no money, so she waited for Smith to get paid on a Friday. Then on Monday she erased the tracking application he had put on her phone, talked him into leaving her his money, and left.
The victim said Smith was calling and texting constantly, harassing her, and she confronted him for raping her as a small girl. Prosecutors displayed expletive-filled text messages that the victim had saved between the two. Assistant district attorney Carolee Jordan also helped prosecute the case.