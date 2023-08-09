Monkeys

Monkeys with a laptop. 

REECE’S PIECES 

If you were a carpenter on a ship two hundred years ago, you were a busy carpenter. The ships were made of wood, and it was a full-time job just to keep one from sinking and in good sailing order. In addition to replacing rotting wood and fixing a squeaky ship’s wheel, a carpenter would occasionally be called upon to perform emergency amputations. Not because he had any medical training but because he was the only one with the handsaw. 