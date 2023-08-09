REECE’S PIECES
If you were a carpenter on a ship two hundred years ago, you were a busy carpenter. The ships were made of wood, and it was a full-time job just to keep one from sinking and in good sailing order. In addition to replacing rotting wood and fixing a squeaky ship’s wheel, a carpenter would occasionally be called upon to perform emergency amputations. Not because he had any medical training but because he was the only one with the handsaw.
Both modern surgeons and carpenters use drills, chisels, scrapers, pliers, hammers, and grinders. Sometimes, when a carpenter cuts a lot of wood, he wears a mask. Just like a surgeon cutting into your body would do. Both occupations require steady hands and precise cuts. I believe it’s highly possible that if a master carpenter watched a few YouTube videos on surgical procedures and was given a set of plans, he could easily remove an appendix, gall bladder, or even sore tonsils. I’m not suggesting calling up handyman Spanky Harbuck or Raff Construction for any of your physical ailments but maybe in a pinch with no doctor around, consider your nearest carpenter.
My dad, a carpenter among other things, was well known for repairing wounded stray cats, squirrels with broken legs, and dogs that limped up after a fight. There were no animal doctors in our community when I was growing up, and somehow the injured creatures would find their way to my old man. He’d fix up his patients at no charge. He wasn’t posing as a veterinarian by any means. He was helping poor animals. I’ve watched more than once him pour whiskey on the open wound of a dog or cat and stitch them up with a curved needle and linen thread. I’ve seen him fashion a splint from a piece of scrap oak or cedar wood and secure it on a hurt hind leg with a strip of duct tape. He’d then care for the poor creature until it could survive on its own. Once, a cat allowed him to take care of a sore paw, and when he was finished, he moved to pet her on the head. The ungrateful feline turned on him and sunk her teeth into the fleshy part of his hand between his thumb and forefinger. He nearly got gangrene but never blamed the cat, and it didn’t stop him from helping other poor animals.
Since antiquity, humans have experimented with surgical procedures. Evidence has been found that the first surgical procedure was conducted in 6500 BC. The operation was a trepanation, which is when a physician drills a hole through the skull and exposes the brain. Doing this was thought to cure mental illness, epileptic seizures, and migraine headaches.
Over 8,500 years later, we’re still drilling holes in people’s noggins. Several companies use brain implant technology to let us interface directly with computers and machines. Merging humans with machines. Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink, now has approval from the Food and Drug Administration to test its chip in humans.
The chip is designed to treat many medical conditions like paralysis, blindness, and even depression. The ability to remember can be enhanced. Those who receive this chip can interact with computers merely by thinking. Musk has described his Bluetooth device as a “Fitbit inside your skull”. A robot automatically implants the chip after it drills a hole around the size of a quarter to the perfect depth using a hole saw. Exactly like the hole saw found in any carpenter’s toolbox.
Neuralink claimed in April of 2021 that Macaque monkeys could play the computer game, Pong, just by using their minds. Although the company denied animal cruelty, Neuralink confirmed in February 2022 that monkeys had died in its brain chip testing project.
The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine -- a US non-profit that advocates alternatives to animal testing -- sent a letter to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) about violations and calling for an investigation into what they said was an “apparent egregious violations of the Animal Welfare Act related to the treatment of monkeys used in invasive brain experiments.” On their website, Neuralink said the company is “absolutely committed to working with animals most humanely and ethically possible.” Neuralink said, “The use of every animal was extensively planned and considered to balance scientific discovery with the ethical use of animals.”
Brain-computer interfaces have a high potential to change our lives for the better. Neuralink ‘s brain-computer interface is fully implantable, cosmetically invisible, and designed to let you control a computer or mobile device anywhere you go. Very shortly, they say lives will be much improved. Tell that to those poor monkeys.
You’ve heard it said, “A carpenter is only as good as his tools.” This may be true, but I know a good tool that slips into the wrong hand can be dangerous. Y’all need to stay away from this head with that Black and Decker!
