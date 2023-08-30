A Macon man has been charged with firing his pistol into the air during a dispute with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Amstar Movie Theater on Zebulon Road Saturday, Aug. 19.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, Samuel Lewis Davis, of 1196 Radio Drive, started firing his pistol after a confrontation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Ashley Monique Davis, of 996 Ponce de Leon Circle.
Sgt. D. Inzar responded to the call of a shooter and the theater manager,Joseph Ambrose was outside pointing at a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz where Samuel Davis was sitting behind the wheel, staring straight ahead with a blank expression.
Inzar gave Davis several commands to show his hands and exit the vehicle. After several minutes, he finally complied and Inzar ordered him to the ground. During a frisk patdown, Inzar found an empty holster inside his waistband. When asked for the location of the pistol, Davis said it was inside the driver's door pocket. After securing him in his patrol unit, Inzar found a semi-automatic Springfield Armory 9mm firearm in the Mercedes. There was a clear plastic bag of loose marijuana next to the pistol.
Davis told Inzar he was involved in a dispute with his sometimes girlfriend, Ashley Davis. He said he was taking her daughter to the movies; however, Ashley called and said she also wanted to go. Davis said when Ashlsey arrived, she immediately started an argument while trying to remove items from his backseat. He stated that Ashley started kicking his passenger door, so he pulled his gun and fired in the air to protect his property. He added that it was the only way to make her stop kicking his car. Ashley then ran into the theater with Davis close behind.
Manager Ambrose said a crowd ran inside the building screaming that someone was shooting in the parking lot. He then executed lockdown procedures. He said Ashley ran inside followed by Davis. He told Inzar he wanted both banned from the property.
Ashley Davis arrived with her daughter and small dog. She told the sergeant that he became upset while she was retrieving her belongings from Davis' car and he tried to put his hands on her. He then grabbed his gun and started shooting as she ran away. Inzar asked if he was shooting in the air and she replied that he was shooting at her. Inzar told Ashley that she was no longer welcome at Amstar by management's request and if she returned, she would be charged with criminal trespassing.
After checking the area for any damage caused by flying bullets, Inzar found none, which supported Davis' claim that he was firing in the air. Davis was charged with discharging a firearm on private property without consent from the owner, possessing a firearm while possessing a controlled substance, reckless conduct and marijuana possession. The Mercedes-Benz was towed from the parking lot.
Then on Sunday night, Aug. 27, Bibb deputies were summoned to the area again after large crowds gathered at both the AmStar parking lot and the adjacent Kroger. Witnesses said a large fight broke out. A Kroger manager reportedly called deputies and didn't get one for 30 minutes. So he shut the doors to his store to limit who could come in, according to witnesses.