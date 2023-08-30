A Macon man has been charged with firing his pistol into the air during a dispute with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Amstar Movie Theater on Zebulon Road Saturday, Aug. 19. 

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, Samuel Lewis Davis, of 1196 Radio Drive, started firing his pistol after a confrontation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Ashley Monique Davis, of 996 Ponce de Leon Circle.