LIVING THE DREAM
Every August, we drive to visit my husband’s family in Maryland. We avoid the interstates and journey through small towns that include Civil War history, TV history, and more. On this trip, we connected with our ancestors and family, and got initiated into the “bucking” Bronco tradition.
We start and end the trip by staying overnight in Mount Airy, North Carolina. Known for being the hometown of Andy Griffith, it is the inspiration for Mayberry and has a museum with items from the Andy Griffith and his other films. The seersucker suit from Matlock is prominently displayed.
On a previous trip to the Andy Griffith Museum, we had just left the Walton’s Mountain museum near Charlottesville, Virginia, and wore our Walton’s shirts and hats. In the space of one day, driving on mountain backroads, we toured museums for two classic, wholesome TV shows.
The museum is great, but the best part of Mount Airy is Chile Rojo, the Mexican restaurant we stop at twice each year, coming and going. The drive into southwest Virginia, where my grandparents came from, is also a highlight of the trip.
As we left Mount Airy on the morning of the second day of our trip, we traveled Andy Griffith Parkway into the mountains. In the small mountain town of Floyd, Virginia we stopped for gas and an antique store.
We were in our new Bronco Sport and saw a yellow Bronco as we were getting gas. Soon, we noticed it was following us. When we pulled over, a lady jumped out and said we had been “bucked.” She gave us a gift bag with a Bronco keychain and a card directing us to the Buck Buck Bronco Facebook group.
I joined the group, which is a club where Bronco drivers leave gifts on other Broncos. I connected with the lady who had bucked us, and she apologized for following us “like a crazy stalker.” I said it might have been scary anywhere except Floyd, Virginia. Floyd was about the size of Monticello.
We have only had the Bronco a couple of weeks, so I’m not sure if this tradition has reached Middle Georgia yet. I plan to get some Bronco gifts and “buck” Macon area Broncos.
We then headed to lunch and an antique store in Christiansburg, Virginia. On the way to the restaurant, a piano had a sign that said “play me,” so I did. A man painting a mural said he was the drummer in Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band and they needed a piano player. I told him I was from Georgia but I would love to join if I was local.
I could see myself living in the Virginia mountains and playing Lynyrd Skynyrd. If I ever leave my Monroe County home, it will be for Virginia.
We continued on past Roanoke, and took route 11, Lee Highway. That’s Lee as in Robert E. Lee. Apparently, the idea that Confederates should be cancelled has not reached rural Virginia. Outside of the towns, the highway looked much as it must have for General Lee. Every other house was a Civil War Era farmhouse, either plain and white, or ornate and brick.
There was little evidence of influence from the outside world, other than a church sign that urged passersby to “Pray for our rightful President.”
In Maryland, we visited with family and had lunch with a family friend who told me about having his picture taken with J. Edgar Hoover just before he died. On our last visit, he told me he knew the doctor who did the autopsy on JFK.
We visited my husband’s elderly father, who was confused but glad to see us. My brother-in-law and sister-in-law gave us lots of old family pictures and papers, including an 1800s photo of my husband’s great grandfather. On our way out of Maryland, we visited my husband’s niece, who has five children and a pet snake. Jack had a great time with his cousins.
We retraced our steps on Lee Highway and saw the Robert E. Lee hotel and home of Stonewall Jackson in Lexington, Virginia, home of Virginia Military Institute and Washington and Lee University.
As we got close to Mount Airy, we made a stop at the Copper Hill Church of the Brethren in Virginia to take a picture at the church where my grandparents returned each year for family reunions. We have records of our ancestors living in this part of Virginia before the American Revolution.
I took a picture with Jack by the church sign, and he was about the same size as I was on my first visit when I took a picture at the sign with my grandfather.
Back in Mount Airy, we ate at Chile Rojo again and reflected on a wonderful trip. We connected with the past through our drive on Lee Highway, looking at old photos in Maryland, and the trip to Copper Hill. We connected with the future by taking Jack to visit his young cousins. Driving on Lee Highway in Virginia, the past and present are side by side, reflected in the old farmhouses in the shadow of the mountains.
Melissa Orrison covers Macon for the Macon-Bibb Reporter. Email her at macon@mymcr.net.