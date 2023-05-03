A 6-year-old boy was rescued after nearly drowning in a private pool in the Riata subdivision on Saturday.
Christina Bramlett of Monroe County EMS said they responded to a report of a child having trouble in a pool at a birthday party at a home on Derby Drive. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Thankfully a nurse on the scene gave the boy three rounds of CPR and he was already semi-alert by the time EMS arrived. Monroe County EMS took the boy by ambulance to the Children’s Hospital in Macon where he was stable. Bramlett said the harrowing story is a good reminder of the importance of people taking CPR classes so they can help anyone who gets in trouble. Barmlett said the child was unknown to the 911 caller and said he may have been a sibling of someone attending the party.