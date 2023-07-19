gray catbird

The gray catbird, pictured above, is a bird that breeds in Middle Georgia and winters South Of The Border.  It is one of the birds that will stop by a jelly feeder in Monroe County to refuel with a sweet treat. (Photo by Terry Johnson)

We Americans do love our jelly. In my case, just the thought of a hot biscuit slathered with butter and jelly makes my mouth water. Since jelly is so popular, I find it odd that until the last several decades, it never made it to our backyard feeders. Why wouldn’t birds like it?  It is loaded with sugar and carbohydrates.