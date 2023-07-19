MONROE OUTDOORS
We Americans do love our jelly. In my case, just the thought of a hot biscuit slathered with butter and jelly makes my mouth water. Since jelly is so popular, I find it odd that until the last several decades, it never made it to our backyard feeders. Why wouldn’t birds like it? It is loaded with sugar and carbohydrates.
Based on what I have been able to learn, nobody is sure whom, when, or where somebody decided to feed jelly to birds. Most of those folks that have added jelly to their backyard feeder menu do so only during the winter. Here are a few tips that will help you begin experimenting with offering jelly to the clients at your backyard bird café during the summer.
If you decide to embark on such a venture, the first decision you need to make is which jelly to use. This is not as simple as it sounds. There are more than 50 different flavors of jelly on the market. This bewildering assortment includes the likes of apple, grape, blackberry, plum, raspberry, currant, cherry, strawberry, mayhaw, and mixed berry. You can even purchase a squeeze bottle of “bird” jelly for just $29.95.
Grape jelly is by far our favorite jelly. In fact, we eat 2.7 times more grape jelly than our second favorite--strawberry. Among our other favorites are blackberry, raspberry, apricot, blueberry and cherry.
Based on what information is currently available, like us, birds seem to prefer grape jelly to all others. It also appears they like dark jelly better than those that are lighter in color.
For years, homeowners have told me time and again the only jelly that birds will eat in their yards is Welch’s grape jelly. The best explanation I can offer for this is perhaps this particular brand of jelly contains larger amounts of grapes and grape juice than competing brands. Who knows?
Next, you need to decide what type of feeder you will use. You can find an excellent selection of jelly feeders at establishments that specialize in selling items that bird enthusiasts can use to attract birds to their residences. If you don’t want to make a trip toMacon to visit such a store, you can fashion your own using soda bottles and jar lids.
Keep in mind that it is best to use small feeders during the summer. One good reason for this is that jelly can collect on the feathers of birds while feeding on jelly. The chances of this occurring are greater when the diner is visiting a large feeder. The sticky jelly is often difficult for birds to remove. In fact, in extreme cases, birds have to be taken to a wildlife rehabilitator to remove it.
Another reason is during our hot Monroe County summers jelly will quickly ferment and get moldy. For that reason, it is best to serve only small amounts of jelly in small containers. Then, if your tasty jelly offering is not quickly gobbled up, you have less jelly to throw away. In addition, feeding jelly in shady spots prolongs its shelf life.
A partial list of birds that you can attract to a summer jelly feeder in Monroe County includes the northern mockingbird, eastern bluebird, orchard oriole, summer tanager, American robin, brown thrasher, gray catbird, house finch, downy, hairy and red-bellied woodpeckers. Why, even ruby-throated hummingbirds are known to occasionally eat jelly. Butterflies and moths are also likely diners.
Later in the summer, when migratory songbirds pass through our county en route to their wintering grounds you stand a chance of catching glimpses of scarlet tanagers, thrushes, vireos as well any number of warblers that breed in the North. They might just drop by to rest, drink and feed. Your jelly will help them quickly refuel before continuing on their epic journeys.
If you like to experiment with new ways to benefit the birds in your backyard while also enhancing your opportunity to see them, offering jelly to birds this summer might just be the ticket.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.