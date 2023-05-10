Dodge Challenger

An Ohio woman is suing after she collided with Monroe County deputies chasing this Dodge Challenger in 2022. 

 An Ohio woman is suing the Monroe County sheriff’s office for $750,000 saying she permanently lost hearing in one ear after her vehicle collided with a deputy in a chase on I-475 in 2022.

Cheryl Wood, 75, of Blacklick, Ohio was a passenger while her husband, 78-year-old Thomas Wood, drove their 2012 Buick Lacrosse south on I-75 the morning of June 9, 2022. That’s when Monroe County deputies began chasing a Florida man who tried to speed away from a traffic stop. Deputy Larry Sullivan first tried to stop Sergio Flagler of Sanford, Fla. in a Dodge Challenger on I-75 south near Johnstonville Road around 8:48 p.m. But Flagler sped away at 130 mph and Sullivan and Sgt. Kirk Seckinger joined the pursuit. Deputy Anthony “Rock” Thompson also joined the pursuit as Flagler took the I-475 exit south. According to Thompson’s report, a mile south of the Bolingbroke exit, Wood pulled over onto the left shoulder as the chase passed. But as Thompson approached, Wood pulled back onto the interstate and struck Thompson’s patrol car, according to the report.