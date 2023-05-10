An Ohio woman is suing the Monroe County sheriff’s office for $750,000 saying she permanently lost hearing in one ear after her vehicle collided with a deputy in a chase on I-475 in 2022.
Cheryl Wood, 75, of Blacklick, Ohio was a passenger while her husband, 78-year-old Thomas Wood, drove their 2012 Buick Lacrosse south on I-75 the morning of June 9, 2022. That’s when Monroe County deputies began chasing a Florida man who tried to speed away from a traffic stop. Deputy Larry Sullivan first tried to stop Sergio Flagler of Sanford, Fla. in a Dodge Challenger on I-75 south near Johnstonville Road around 8:48 p.m. But Flagler sped away at 130 mph and Sullivan and Sgt. Kirk Seckinger joined the pursuit. Deputy Anthony “Rock” Thompson also joined the pursuit as Flagler took the I-475 exit south. According to Thompson’s report, a mile south of the Bolingbroke exit, Wood pulled over onto the left shoulder as the chase passed. But as Thompson approached, Wood pulled back onto the interstate and struck Thompson’s patrol car, according to the report.
In her lawsuit, Wood claims that Monroe County deputies were required to stop the chase because it was extremely dangerous to the public.
“The dangers substantially outweigh the need to immediately apprehend the suspect,” said the lawsuit.
Wood said she has permanently lost hearing in her right ear from the wreck, along with numerous bruises and scrapes in the collision.
Flagler was finally stopped after he rammed into Seckinger’s patrol car near the Hwy. 80 exit on I-475. Seckinger suffered a broken back as a result. Flagler fled on foot but was captured by deputy Sullivan.
Flagler was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, felony fleeing, multiple traffic violations and misdemeanor and felony drug charges for marijuana.
Wood is suing for $750,000 in compensatory damages. She’s represented by attorney Richard Hendrix of the Finch McCranie firm in Atlanta.
Freeman noted that it was Wood who ran into his deputy. He also pointed out that metro counties like Fulton who discontinued chasing suspects saw a big spike in crime, and later reversed the policy.