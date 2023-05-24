It was just like the good ole days (perhaps just with Icy Hot) for 56 former Mary Persons soccer players who competed in the MP Alumni Game at Lancaster Field on Saturday, May 20. MP girls soccer coach Jacob Haygood, himself an alumni, helped organize the game. They had such a good response that Haygood had to create 3 teams so that everyone could get playing time. The coaches were former MP boys coach Keith Groeper, former MCMS boys coach Mike Dunlap and former MP player Hill Daniel.
The Daniel and Dunlap teams tied 1-1. The Groeper and Daniel teams tied 2-2. Finally, the Groeper team beat the Dunlap team 2-1 to take the title. Each game was 35 minutes.
“The game was a great success,” said Haygood. “Everyone seemed to have a great time and I have only heard positive feedback from the players and fans. We had an extremely large turnout considering this is the first year it’s been back on after a long hiatus.”
Haygood said the close results show that the draft was the right way to pick teams. There were players who graduated from as early as 2003 and as new as 2023 all playing on the same field.
“I really enjoyed seeing the community come back to the field and support the program. I saw some people who used to be extremely involved in the program come back and I saw the spark of excitement in their eyes again. I hope to keep this tradition alive and make it an annual thing. I believe having community events other than just games is an excellent way to grow the program and support for the MPHS soccer teams.”
Among those participating were Erik Haygood, Ryan Ash, Asher Dingmore, Lily Phelan, Jacob Haygood, Aaron Berkebile, Sydney Lewis, Cody Hammond, Morgan Currie, Dawson Daniel, Josh Hampton, Cody Ham, Jacob Anthony, Andrew Stevick, John Staples, Candler Proffitt, Dennis Miller, Mike Dunlap, Abby Williamson, Hank Patterson, Keith Groeper, Ryan English, Garrison Walker, Katlin English, Kenny Miller, Christopher Payne, Brock Hulsey, William Stevick, Evan Miller, Tripp Shipman, Sean Boland, James Davis, Hill Daniel, Alan McGough, Jordan O’Quinn, Axel Rivera, Jacob Berkebile, Park Davis, Jenny Mitchell, Brittney Atkins, Trea Atkins, Reece Clark, Seth Berkebile, Amy Berkebile, Scott Welter, Grant Necastro, Patrick McGough, Beau Watson, Courtney Archer, Hunter Martin, RayDarious Shannon, Jeff Barron, Bryce Lynch, Clayton Carter, Karsen Winget, Jeffrey Tallaksen and Logan Landers.