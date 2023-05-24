It was just like the good ole days (perhaps just with Icy Hot) for 56 former Mary Persons soccer players who competed in the MP Alumni Game at Lancaster Field on Saturday, May 20. MP girls soccer coach Jacob Haygood, himself an alumni, helped organize the game. They had such a good response that Haygood had to create 3 teams so that everyone could get playing time. The coaches were former MP boys coach Keith Groeper, former MCMS boys coach Mike Dunlap and former MP player Hill Daniel.

The Daniel and Dunlap teams tied 1-1. The Groeper and Daniel teams tied 2-2. Finally, the Groeper team beat the Dunlap team 2-1 to take the title. Each game was 35 minutes.