Logan Oller

For one of the top collegiate softball programs in the state, the Georgia Gwinnett Lady Grizzlies made another postseason run this year, and former Tattnall Square Academy star Logan Oller was right in the middle of it. 

The Lady Grizzlies, under the leadership of Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg, finished the regular season 36-9, then won the Continental Conference Championship. They hosted and won the regional tournament that qualified them for the National Association of Intercollegiate (NAIA) World Series in Columbus. 