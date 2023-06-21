For one of the top collegiate softball programs in the state, the Georgia Gwinnett Lady Grizzlies made another postseason run this year, and former Tattnall Square Academy star Logan Oller was right in the middle of it.
The Lady Grizzlies, under the leadership of Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg, finished the regular season 36-9, then won the Continental Conference Championship. They hosted and won the regional tournament that qualified them for the National Association of Intercollegiate (NAIA) World Series in Columbus.
At the World Series, the Lady Grizzlies lost their opener to Southern Oregon before stringing back-to-back wins against Baker and Central Methodist. Unfortunately, Georgia Gwinnett lost to Marian College on Memorial Day to conclude their season.
Oller’s high school resume is elite; she graduated from Tattnall Square in 2020. In her time on the Lady Trojans softball team, they finished second in 2017, fourth in 2018 and 2019, and third in 2016. Oller was named all star in 2017 and 2018.
She also excelled in the classroom, graduating with honors and receiving the Macon Hall of Fame Female Scholar-Athlete Award.
To her, the 2017 Tattnall team was a special time. Oller shared, “My sophomore year was so memorable, we were state runners-up, and I played with one of the most amazing groups of girls I have ever played with. We were all so close and loved each other like sisters. Our leadership was truly amazing; everyone played for each other, not themselves. We had the best time that year, and it was a season that I will never forget!”
Fast forward to this year, from her perspective, she knew 2023 Lady Grizzlies had the potential. “I think we focused in on staying within ourselves and not competing against each other, but instead, coming together and competing against the team in the other dugout.”’
When they finally got to Columbus to play for the title, Oller said the experience was surreal. “We had worked so hard to get to that point, but we knew we could not just lay down and expect to win; we had to keep working hard.”
In the must-win game against Central Methodist, Oller had a strong game, going 2-for-3 at the plate in the Lady Grizzlies’ comeback, 9-7 win.
Oller credited her mom with having the most significant influence on her career. “She is the most hardworking person I know, and I have always tried to mirror that same work ethic. I learned at a young age that I would have to work harder than others to achieve what I wanted, and even when times get hard, she never let me give up on myself. She has always pushed me toward my goals and supported me no matter what.”
Next year will be her senior season, and she will look to get back to the World Series one final time.
But she left one final word of wisdom for those with dreams like hers. “Coach Kat tells us all the time that “comparison is the thief of joy,” and she could not be more correct! I spent too much of my career trying to play someone else’s game and compared myself to everyone I thought was better than me.”
“No amount of hard work that I had put into getting better was paying off because I was trying to play a game that was not mine to play. When I finally stopped worrying about everyone else and worked hard to improve what I was good or bad at, I could enjoy the game so much more.
With one final parting comment, Oller shared, “God created only one of each of us, and we all have strengths that can be used to contribute to our teams and life in general. Do not sell yourself short because you are too busy trying to be someone else. You are special because HE says you are!”
Oller’s strengths and wisdom obviously extend beyond the softball diamond. Her perspective on life is a lesson to everyone.