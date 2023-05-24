ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKIN IN
As you should have heard by now the City of Forsyth obviously “avoided” war with the developer of the senior living center which the city has been attempting to declare blighted. The developer had been given an extension two other “times” to keep his development from getting on the blighted list and before being razed to bare ground. But this time he used different tactics. He said he was going to plant trees to hide the blight.
Here is the definition of “blight” according to Webster’s Dictionary. Nope didn’t look it up on the web used the old reliable method of a paper dictionary over 3 inches thick and 75 years old. So, here’s Mr. Webster’s definition of blight: “the legal word for land that is dilapidated, hazardous or unattractive”.
Of course, the council is attempting to prevent war with the developer and is totally afraid the developer will toss a few expletives, drop a few word bombs, threaten war again and use more of his delaying tactics even to keep his burned-out building declared “blighted” by using whatever tactics he deems necessary.
So the council voted not to condemn the property until the city attorney and an attorney to be hired by the developer attempt to define the difference between commercial blight and housing blight. Go back a couple of paragraphs and read the definition of blight. I think you will agree the property fits the definition.
Here’s the irony of the situation: councilman Greg Goolsby wants the attorneys to define the differences between commercial blight and residential blight. Again, according to Mr. Webster, there is no difference.
I am sure the issue of the developer’s other blighted property will again get a council hearing delay. Wonder how long the burned-out building next to Mary Persons will remain hazardous, dilapidated and unattractive. Pretty sure the “threat of war” will be used again. Guess he’ll plant more trees to hide the burned-out building.
GOT A few comments on last week’s column about insurance and here is the best: “You are an insurance customer until the claim makes you an adversary”. Absolutely correct!
OVER AT the county, it was pay-up time getting close to the million-dollar mark. One hundred and ten checks were written, totaling---get ready----$807,312.93. Here are a few of the biggies: $5,514.60 paid to Bryant’s Collision; $8,446.08 paid to City Plumbing; Ergon got $12,769.60 for pipe; Freedom Trophies, $3,162.80. Two months of inmate meals, $27,578.25 at GPSTC; $8,212.50 paid to Head Heating and Air; $24,161.30 for road matter; Johnson Automotive repair for ambulance for $13,816.31. Mauldin & Jenkins, the county’s accounting firm, got paid $12,000; we paid Monroe County Hospital $8,081.01 for county inmate medical services; $140,930.64 was paid to Southeastern Development for work on McCowan Road.
Don’t know what “SPCR” charges for “ARPA” Grant but we paid $20,683.06.
Just about for whatever you can imagine, the county United Bank credit card was paid $44,240.01 for 480 charges by county employees to the card. On the charges to the card was a $1,206 for a county employee enjoying the Westin Hotel, wherever it was. H2O Innovation, the company that runs the county’s water system, was paid $39,447.73 for a myriad of charges.
Hey, if you want to find out more detail about how our county money is being spent, go to the County web page and find the finance department. One thing you will not find is county commissioners’ expense reports for mileage for using their own vehicle to travel all over the county and out of the county.
I doubt it but still hopeful that our county government will become even more transparent and reveal consistently how much the county manager and commissioners get reimbursed for telephone, mileage, lunches/dinners/breakfast, hotel motel stays, you get the idea. Expense reports. It is our right to know!
THE FIRST correct answer to The Question came from Richard Schuler answering how many schools were featured in last week’s newspaper. Here’s The Question for this week: The county zoning board urged commissioners to do what with their 300-page zoning proposal?
THE QUESTION was raised in conversation the other day, “do parents have control of the school system” and the answer was yes when they get behind an issue such as firing a teacher, principal or coach.
The vocal outrage has not simmered down with the firing of baseball coach Clae Mathis. From what I have been told and listened to it was a “group” of parents who convinced the MP assistant superintendent and the athletic director to give the coach the pink slip. As I have often said, success breeds jealously and is fed by ignorance.
THIS FROM the Devil’s Dictionary by Ambrose Bierce: ‘Christian: n: One who follows the teachings of Christ in so far as they are not inconsistent with a life of sin.
WITH THE death of my very close friend Phillip English, a vacancy occurred on the Monroe County hospital board At the County Commission meeting with the chairman AWOL, Commissioner Eddie Rowland made the motion to appoint former hospital board chairman Mac Brown to fill Phillip’s unexpired term. The three commissioners voted yes.
I’m glad Mac is back on the board and hopefully he will be re-appointed when Phillip’s term expires.
