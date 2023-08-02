MONROE OUTDOORS
This has been a remarkable year for Monroe County Wildlife watchers. Last March Rosanne Tyner reported the first painted bunting ever verified in Monroe County. Then just a couple of weeks ago Debbie Coleman videotaped the unbelievably rare occurrence of a whitetail deer with four fawns. If that was not enough, a couple of weeks ago Robbie Forrester found Monroe County’s first scarlet kingsnake.
If you look at a map of the distribution of the scarlet kingsnake in Georgia, you will see the snake ranges throughout Georgia’s Coastal Plain on much of the Piedmont. However, it is far less common in Georgia’s Piedmont than in the coastal plain.
While the scarlet kingsnake is known to live in Crawford County, it has not been seen in our other neighboring counties of Lamar, Jasper, Butts, Jones or Bibb.
Robbie spotted the new county record crossing a dirt road on a quiet weekend morning. Instead of running over the snake, he stopped to take a close look at it. He even placed a rock in front of the snake in an effort to slow it down long enough to allow him to take a photograph before it slipped away into the nearby foliage.
After examining his picture, he realized that this snake was unlike any snake he had ever seen. It looked more like a scarlet kingsnake than anything else; however, it lacked the bold pattern typical of this species. He then compared his snake with photos of a coral snake. His snake did not match it either. He then called me and asked if I could identify it.
When I looked at his photo, it did not look like any snake I had ever seen either. However, I told him that if I had to guess what it was, I would say it was a scarlet kingsnake.
I knew that it would take an expert to solve this mystery. That is when I emailed the photo to John Jensen. John is a former Georgia Wildlife Resources Division wildlife biologist, state herpetologist, as well as a co-author of “Amphibians and Reptiles of Georgia.”
After closely studying the photo, he concluded that the snake was indeed a scarlet kingsnake. He also went on to say that the reason the snake was so difficult to identify is that the patterns displayed by individual scarlet kingsnakes vary widely. The black bands on this snake were wider than its red bands. Usually, the red bands are wider.
If you are like me, you learned how to tell a scarlet kingsnake from the venomous coral snake by memorizing the brief rhyme that goes like this, “Red on black - friend of Jack, Red on yellow – kill a fellow.” The rhyme reminds us that the red and black bands on the scarlet kingsnake border one another, while the black bands found on the coral snake border yellow bands. Herpetologists are not fond of this popular rhyme. The reason for this is that while it describes the normal color patterns found on both snakes, the description does not fit all of the color patterns seen on coral snakes.
I should also mention that as the scarlet kingsnake ages, its white bands turn yellow. Some say the yellow bands remind them of butter. In some kingsnakes, the bands actually take on an orange hue.
Here is a more reliable tip that will help you separate the two species. Coral snakes have a black snout. On the other hand, the snout of the scarlet kingsnake is red.
It is truly remarkable that Robbie even found the snake. The scarlet kingsnake is very secretive and hunts mainly at night. Most sightings occur at night while snakes are crossing roads in late spring and summer. They are also more active in rainy weather.
There is a chance that scarlet kingsnakes can be located throughout the county since, while they prefer the sandy soils of South Georgia, they can also live in a habitat that features the hard, red clay soils commonly found in Monroe County. It also lives in both pinewoods and pine-hardwood forests.
Although the scarlet kingsnake averages only 22.5 inches in length, many consider it to be the most beautiful snake found anywhere in the world.
The females lay two eggs in places ranging from burrows and piles of debris to rotten logs on the forest floor.
The eggs hatch in 45-70 days.
The scarlet kingsnake feeds on a variety of critters. They are especially fond of anoles and skinks. However, they also dine on bird eggs, small snakes (including coral snakes), moles and even fish.
They are not aggressive. In fact, they make every effort to chase possible predators away by vibrating their tails and even emptying their bowels. However, if you somehow provoke a scarlet kingsnake to bite you, its bite is not painful.
I want to tip my hat to Robbie Forrester for sharing his remarkable sighting. It adds one more colorful piece to the mosaic of Monroe County’s rich and diverse natural communities.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.