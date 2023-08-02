scarlet kingsnake.

Monroe County’s first scarlet kingsnake. (Photo by John Jensen, Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

MONROE OUTDOORS 

This has been a remarkable year for Monroe County Wildlife watchers.  Last March Rosanne Tyner reported the first painted bunting ever verified in Monroe County. Then just a couple of weeks ago Debbie Coleman videotaped the unbelievably rare occurrence of a whitetail deer with four fawns. If that was not enough, a couple of weeks ago Robbie Forrester found Monroe County’s first scarlet kingsnake.