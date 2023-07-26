Former mayor Ralph Ogletree appointed to finish Lawrence's term, but 87-year-old says he’s not interested in running again
Forsyth’s city council on Monday appointed former mayor Ralph Ogletree to fill the council post vacated by the death of councilman Melvin Lawrence.
Mayor Eric Wilson explained that the city charter allows council to appoint someone if a council seat is vacated with less than a year left on the term. Ogletree, 87, will serve until a special election in November to fill the post. Asked if he would run for election to fill the entire term, Ogletree demurred.
“The only place I’m gonna run is home,” laughed Ogletree.
Ogletree served on city council for many years and as mayor pro tem, became mayor when then-mayor Richard Truitt got sick and left office in 1991. Now, some 32 years later, he’s stepping up after another city leader fell ill.
Former councilman Julius Stroud resigned his seat to move to Colorado in May. But Stroud’s term ends in 2 years so a special election will fill his post.
Councilman John Howard has already said he doesn’t plan to run again. So there will be lots of new faces leading city government next year. City voters will choose a mayor and four council members in November.
Qualifying is set for Aug. 21-25 at the Monroe County election office. Candidates must be 18 and have lived in the city for at least a year.
Insurance man Noah Harbuck, trucking company manager Darren Latch and retiree Lee Roberts are among the rumored candidates for council.