Only one council member

Only one council member, Mike Dodd, was on hand when the meeting was to begin. (Photo/Diane Glidewell)

Forsyth city council moved its Monday, April 24 meeting to the BOE auditorium to join with Mary Persons students to hold a mock city council meeting as part of Georgia Cities Week.

But perhaps it was a bit embarrassing when only 2 of 6 council members showed up for the meeting on time, and council never had enough members to have a quorum and do any business. Rebecca Morgan’s Mary Persons current issues class had been invited to the council meeting to hold its own mock council meeting afterwards.