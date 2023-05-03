Forsyth city council moved its Monday, April 24 meeting to the BOE auditorium to join with Mary Persons students to hold a mock city council meeting as part of Georgia Cities Week.
But perhaps it was a bit embarrassing when only 2 of 6 council members showed up for the meeting on time, and council never had enough members to have a quorum and do any business. Rebecca Morgan’s Mary Persons current issues class had been invited to the council meeting to hold its own mock council meeting afterwards.
Council member Mike Dodd and Mayor Eric Wilson were on hand to greet the students before the start of the meeting, and council member Julius Stroud arrived as the meeting started. City clerk Regina Ivie and retiring city manager Janice Hall attending the meeting as well as Forsyth Main Street director Kemie Childs, who arranged for the special meeting for Georgia Cities Week. Council members Greg Goolsby, Melvin Lawrence, John Howard and Chris Hewett didn’t attend.
Wilson used the situation as a teachable moment and explained to the students that council must have at least four council members present to conduct an official meeting. He said that he, as mayor, is not part of the quorum, which is required by law whether or not the mayor attends. Wilson shared that Georgia Cities Week is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), an organization with over 500 Georgia cities as members. He introduced the council members and city officials to the students.
Wilson explained that council is the governing body of Forsyth and is charged with making ordinances, which are the laws in the city. City employees, including the police, fire and electric department, are charged with executing the ordinances and running the day-to-day operations of the city. The city manager supervises city employees. The city council meets twice per month to give its input on city operations.
Wilson thanked the students and school officials for the time they put into preparing for the council meeting and mock council and said he would go through the agenda even though the council couldn’t take any action.
On the agenda was approval of a 4th amendment to an agreement with the City of Adel. Wilson said this is an agreement with six other Electric Cities of Georgia which began July 1, 2019 to provide electricity to the Blockstream company on a 22-plus acre tract in Adel. Because of a Blockstream shutdown, Forsyth is to consider the amendment to reduce the charge from September-December 2022 from $5/kW to $2/kW of billing demand and to adjust the rate beginning Jan. 2023.
For the first couple of years Forsyth and the other cities that were supplying their surplus electricity to Blockstream (a bitcoin company) received windfall profits. Wilson said the cities are now adjusting the agreement because of the decreased use of electricity.
Next on the agenda was an order from Georgia Environmental Protection Division regarding violations by the Forsyth Northeast Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP) at 382 Town Creek Road and the South WPCP at 789 Montpelier Road. It shows a timeline of violations from when Forsyth first received copper limits on Dec. 31, 2012 until February 2019. The order includes a penalty of $13,004 with a penalty of $250 each month of continued noncompliance and a deadline of 60 days to present a long term resolution of the copper violations.
Wilson said the penalty is a little over half of what it was previously. He said Forsyth operated the WPCP without limits on copper for about 55 years and that the amount of copper that is now allowed is infinitesimal, making it very difficult to comply. He said the amount of copper allowed in treated wastewater is less than the amount allowed in drinking water.
Council had two bills over $6,000 that it was request to approve since the city manager can’t approved payment of bills over $6,000. One is to Davis Plumbing for $9,735 and the other is to Goforth Williamson for $34,825 for purchase and installation of a pump/motor for Forsyth’s water system.
In her city manager’s report, Hall said a contractor began cutting the city’s right-of-ways on the preceding Monday and will continue the job for the next five weeks. Forsyth has ordered four four-way solar flashing signs. The city is creating a skilled laborer position for which pay will be about $3/hour higher than for the current laborer position. Hall said the city has decided to remodel the public works building rather than find a different alternative to create a better base for the public works department. Hall said the city’s agreement with H2O Innovations, the company that operates Forsyth’s water and sewerage systems, expires on Dec. 31 and requires a 120-day notice if the city wishes to end it.
In additional business Stroud reported that IPA Plastics of Lawrenceville donated two dogwood trees that were planted at Kynette Park. Dodd reported that Forsyth Golf Course, which belongs to the city, has started a search for a new course manager.
In explaining Forsyth’s Planning & Zoning Commission to the students Hall said Forsyth has 13 zones. Four of the zones are residential; they vary from 1-acre to 1/4-acre in how much land they require for a residence. Any requests for re-zoning or a variance must be posted on the property. Wilson commented that public hearings on zoning can be very controversial.
“We deal with the right to use property and with the affect it has on neighbors,” said Wilson.
“Y’all have as much a voice as anyone,” said Stroud to the students. “We need to hear what you want. Y’all deserve a well-run, modern city.”