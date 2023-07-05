Over 900 members of the community, local dignitaries and a US Senator attended the Unity Service for Temple Beth Israel held at Mulberry United Methodist Church in Macon Sunday July 2. At least 100 more viewed the service online.
The unity service was an interfaith response to the protests by the antisemitic Goyim Defense League at Temple Beth Israel last weekend. The group first arrived prior to evening services Friday June 23, and shouted slurs against the Jewish community and homosexuals before hanging an effigy of a homosexual Jew from the Cherry St. signpost.
Leader Jon Minadeo II of West Palm Beach, FL was arrested Friday June 23 and then released. Saturday June 24, Minadeo a.k.a. Handsome Truth and his followers returned to shout hatred at hundreds of peaceful supporters assembled at the temple. No arrests were made Saturday, but there was a large police and FBI presence.
As soon as the Saturday June 24 demonstration was over, rumors circulated in person as well as online that Minadeo would soon return. When Temple Beth Israel announced the Unity Service for Sunday July 2 and media reported US Senator Jon Ossoff (D) would also attend, rumors and speculation increased.
Sunday July 2, people began arriving as early as 1PM for the 2PM Unity service. Volunteers and law enforcement surrounded the perimeter of Mulberry United Methodist to direct parking and assist guests.
The event was held at Mulberry Methodist due to its size. Temple Beth Israel High Holidays Choir sang, and an ensemble with vocalists, acoustic guitar and violin also performed.
The crowd filled up the main sanctuary and attendees were soon directed to the fellowship hall to watch a live stream. Over 900 people were estimated in attendance at the church and at least 100 more viewed the service online.
The two-hour service included speeches by Rabbi Elizabeth Bakkar of Temple Beth Israel, Reverend John R. Johnson of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Congressman Sanford Bishop, Mayor Lester Miller, Senator Jon Ossoff, Atlanta area Rabbi Mike Rothbaum, and others.
Mayor Miller reflected on the arrival of the antisemites and said that choosing Macon “was their first mistake.” He praised the community as “resilient.”
Congressman Sanford Bishop denounced Neo-Nazi rallies as “attempts to separate us” and quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. and US Representative John Lewis. He also quoted the John Donne poem “No Man is an Island.”
The keynote address was given by Senator Ossoff, who discussed his family members who had survived the holocaust and believed, “America still represented human rights, tolerance, love, and kindness.” He acknowledged that hate and genocide continue to rise. Referring to the show of support last weekend and at the Unity Service, he said, “This, right here, right now is what makes America great.”
Rabbi Bakkar of Temple Beth Israel closed the service by thanking attendees and speakers. She called for the perpetrators of last weekend’s antisemitic events to be charged with hate crimes and pointed out that only 2.3% of the US population is Jewish, yet 63% of hate crimes are against them.
Bakkar thanked Sherrif David Davis and other law enforcement, as well as District Attorney Anita Howard, who said her office and the US Attorney will hold Minadeo responsible to the “fullest extent of the law.”
Attendees left the church after gathering to thank the speakers. The crowd remained peaceful and the heat prevented people from lingering on the sidewalks. There was no sign of the Goyim Defense League before or after the service.
As a Protest Captain, Scott Mitchell, owner of Bohemian Den on Cherry St., waited near a parking area for dignitaries prior to the event. He confirmed that there had been no credible threats made by the Goyim Defense League and said this group enjoys the element of surprise.
Reverend Amanda Schuber of High Street Unitarian Universalist Church was also a volunteer outside the church. She organized a class on peaceful protest for the community at Centenary United Methodist Church Thursday June 29, in case the Goyim Defense League returned.
Schuber educated the group about different types of protests and gave practical advice: writing your contact information on your children with a sharpie in case you are separated and writing a phone number on your own arm in sharpie in case you’re arrested.
She also reminded the crowd to bring extra water, not only for the 100-degree temperatures expected Sunday, but also to rinse their eyes if chemical agents were deployed. She led the group in classic protest songs and told them to “put some soul into it.”
Schuber said “We are doing holy, spiritual work when we confront injustice and hate on the streets.” She advised that children should be exposed to peaceful protest from an early age. She expressed that the main goal of peaceful protest was to react with love instead of engaging hatefully with counter-protestors.
Thankfully, Schuber’s protest strategies and safety tips were not needed at a well-organized Unity Service that highlighted Macon’s unified response to injustice.