Over 900 members of the community, local dignitaries and a US Senator attended the Unity Service for Temple Beth Israel held at Mulberry United Methodist Church in Macon Sunday July 2. At least 100 more viewed the service online. 

The unity service was an interfaith response to the protests by the antisemitic Goyim Defense League at Temple Beth Israel last weekend.  The group first arrived prior to evening services Friday June 23, and shouted slurs against the Jewish community and homosexuals before hanging an effigy of a homosexual Jew from the Cherry St. signpost. 