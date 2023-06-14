REECE’S PIECES
Our days are numbered to be 120 years, which many scientists have determined to be the upper limits of our lifespan. If you’ve ever read Genesis 6:3, then you don’t need a scientist to tell you this. So far, the Lord has allowed only one person to live longer than 12 decades. The only documented case of someone living longer than 120 years is a Frenchwoman named Jeanne Calment who died at the age of 122 years and 164 days in 1997.
When Jeanne was admitted into a nursing home at the age of 110, she started her days at 6:45 a.m. with a long prayer at her window thanking God for being alive and for yet another beautiful day. She often wondered about the After Life and would sometimes loudly ask God why he had allowed her to live so much longer than her family.
For exercise, she did gymnastics while sitting in an armchair wearing stereo headsets. She ate fruit salads she made herself with bananas and oranges and enjoyed braised beef for lunch. After lunch, she would have a cigarette, and a small glass of port wine then nod off for a two-hour nap in her armchair. After her well-deserved snooze, she would visit her neighbors in the nursing home discussing the latest world events. At sundown, Jeanne would have a quick supper and go back to her room to smoke and listen to music until she went to bed at 10 p.m. I’m not advocating smoking by any means, just reporting the facts. I am, however, a known supporter of bananas and oranges. Other than nearly blind and deaf, Jeanne was reported to be in good health a month before her death at 10 a.m. on Aug. 4, 1997.
According to the World Population Review, in 1875, the year Jeanne Calment was born, the average global life expectancy was between 38. 3 and 44 years. Due to advancements in modern medicine, cleanliness and better work conditions, by 2023, that number jumped to 73.16 years. In Hawaii, people live much longer to an average age of 81.5 years. In Mississippi, they die much younger at 74.6. Georgia isn’t much better with folks who live longer than 75.6 years old doing better than the state average.
The U.S. Census Bureau says that in 2021 there were 55,892,014 Americans older than 65. In 1963 that number was only 17 million. That was the year President John F. Kennedy designated the month of May as “Senior Citizens Month” which is now known as “Older Americans Month”. In the 60 years since the proclamation was made, I’m embarrassed to say I’ve never celebrated the month even once. Now that I know about it, I plan to join in on the festivities next year.
Older folks are often thought of as slow, frail, weak, and usually feeble-minded. They are considered not to contribute much to society having outlived their usefulness. While this may be true in some cases, there are many notable exceptions. Such as the world-renowned artist Grandma Moses who didn’t begin her career in earnest until reaching the age of 78. Before beginning to paint she embroidered pictures made of yarn for her family and friends.
Moses developed arthritis in her hands by the time she was 76 and her sister suggested that maybe holding a brush would be easier than gripping an embroidery needle which was becoming extremely painful. She wanted to make a Christmas present for her mailman, so she painted him one. She found that it “was easier to paint than bake a cake over a hot stove”. She also found painting was an art form that wouldn’t be eaten by moths.
Moses created “old-timey” paintings of rural life in New England. Her scenes were those of how “things used to be”. Her first paintings sold for only $3-$5 each. They now easily sell for over $1 million. During the last two decades of her life before she finally wore out at the age of 101 on Dec. 13, 1961, she produced over 2,000 paintings. After she passed away her works were taken on several exhibitions in the United States and abroad.
Of course, Grandma Moses isn’t the only one who has done much to destroy the stereotypes of the older generation. Colonel Harland Sanders made himself finger-licking rich after establishing the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant chain at the ripe old age of 65. Nine years later, he sold his share of 600 franchises for millions. World War 2 veteran Mohr Keet became the world’s oldest bungee jumper after turning 96. He began jumping at the age of 88. And then there’s cancer survivor Harriette Thompson who ran her first marathon at age 76 and since then at the age of 91 has completed 15 more.
Until the 20th century, people lived short lifespans and were expected to work until the day they died. Our days are numbered. Make the most of them.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.