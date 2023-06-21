A Macon man out on bond for a sexual battery charge received another charge of aggravated assault after he pulled a semi-automatic handgun on his niece on June 6. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Sgt. D. Inzar responded to the call at 711 Forest Lake Drive South and spoke with Amija Causey and her girlfriend, Mackenzie Huffman. Causey told Inzar she has been living at the home with her grandmother for quite some time and is her grandmother’s caregiver. She said she was in an argument with Huffman when her uncle, Roderick Antonio Pitts arrived in her grandmother’s car and interjected in the women’s verbal dispute. Causey added that Pitts doesn’t live in the home.
Pitts then began to yell and curse at Causey telling her to get out of his house and leave his property. He started grabbing items from the home and throwing them into the street. He was captured on a cell phone camera going to the grandmother’s blue GMC and retrieving a handgun and approaching the women while pointing the pistol at them. He poked Causey in the forehead and pushed her back saying, “I will shoot you.”