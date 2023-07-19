Macon-Bibb County has received a big surge in appeals of tax assessments before the July 10 deadline last week after values surged county-wide.
“We’re still digging out a little bit,” said Macon-Bibb chief appraiser Andrea Crutchfield. Crutchfield told the Reporter that her office received about 2,000 appeals, up from about 1,600 last year. The surge in appeals came after Macon-Bibb did a county-wide revaluation this past year.
Crutchfield said her office has six vacancies so they used an outside company to help them re-evaluate all 72,000 parcels in Macon-Bibb. Each county in Georgia assesses property to see how much owners must pay in property taxes. Crutchfield said the state urges counties to keep assessments in line with sales values.
“They have to be updated,” said Crutchfield. If a county’s assessments fall below sales values, counties can lose revenue because public utilities are allowed to pay at a lower rate as a result.
Property owner appeals first go to the Macon-Bibb Board of Equalization for a second opinion. If property owners still are not satisfied, they can appeal via lawsuit in Bibb County Superior Court.
Several commercial landowners told the Reporter they were stunned to see huge surges in their assessments that will cost them thousands of dollars.
“Mine went up 200 percent and my brother’s went up 400 percent,” said Calvin Palmer, owner of Quality Tire Warehouse on Emery Highway in Macon.
Palmer and others have said it was even more puzzling that their jacked-up assessments included a letter from Mayor Lester Miller boasting that the county is decreasing taxes. Due to the county’s new O-LOST sales tax, the county must, by law, reduce property taxes at least 5 mills this year.
Palmer said the county also jacked the value of his brother’s All Star Tire store on Pio Nono from $180,000 to $660,000.
Another Macon business owner, who asked not to be identified, said the county is jacking the assessment on his commercial property from $10 million to $15 million, forcing him to pay an additional $20,000 in property taxes despite the cut in rates.
“A lot of business people are figuring out what’s happening and they’re not happy about it,” he said.
About 20 businessmen have hired Macon attorney Devlin Cooper to appeal the huge increases in their assessments.
Crutchfield and Mayor Miller have insisted, however, that Miller had nothing to do with the new assessments. Crutchfield said she kept Miller informed about the process but said the mayor doesn’t get a say in assessments.
“I don’t know that he was extremely excited about it,” said Crutchfield. “Nobody wants to pay more.”
And Crutchfield said that Miller is not the first mayor to send out a letter with tax assessments. She said former Mayor Robert Reichert sent out a letter to taxpayers with their assessments when Macon and Bibb County first consolidated. Crutchfield said printing the mayoral letters to go into 68,900 assessments cost taxpayers about $4,600.
Asked how much Macon-Bibb’s values rose in the county-wide revaluation, Crutchfield said she cannot say yet since there are so many under appeal.
Rep. Dale Washburn (R-Macon), who sponsored the O-LOST legislation, has urged the mayor and Macon-Bibb commissioners to cut another 3 mills in taxes in addition to the required 5 mills. Washburn has noted that the O-LOST is on course to collect $73 million in 2022 and 2023, far more than expected. But if Bibb County rolls back only 5 mills in property taxes this year, in addition to 2 mills last year, that will only be returning about $35 million to taxpayers. That would leave the county government with a mind-blowing $39 million windfall in the last two years.
At least one Macon-Bibb commissioner, Bill Howell, said he’s inclined to agree and support a bigger rate cut. But he said they first must wait on final tax digest information once the appeals are resolved.