Macon-Bibb County has received a big surge in appeals of tax assessments before the July 10 deadline last week after values surged county-wide.

“We’re still digging out a little bit,” said Macon-Bibb chief appraiser Andrea Crutchfield. Crutchfield told the Reporter that her office received about 2,000 appeals, up from about 1,600 last year. The surge in appeals came after Macon-Bibb did a county-wide revaluation this past year.