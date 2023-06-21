The MCMS football team has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming season. The Bulldogs began their summer workout program on June 6 and will continue through the summer. The players work on strength, speed, and agility on Tuesdays and Thursdays. According to Coach Michael Smallwood, there are about 60+ players each day which is about average this time of year.
"We are having good numbers again, especially given that people are coming and going with vacations and such. We feel like anything that we can do extra will help us in the long run. Most schools don't even start until July so we have a head start anyway".