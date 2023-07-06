‘It was horrible. They were very confused about what was going on.’ - LeeAnn Watts
Hundreds of chickens celebrated Independence Day two days early on Sunday night, July 2, when the trailer they were in broke off from a truck, barreled off of I-75 and overturned, freeing them along Collier Road.
“It was horrible,” said tow truck driver LeeAnn Watts. “They were very confused about what was going on.”
Watts said the driver of the truck didn’t seem to realize he had lost his cargo. Deputy Kevin Williams told the Reporter that the driver never returned to the scene, noting there was a language barrier.
Monroe County Cpl. Tyler Rogers responded to the call about an overturned trailer full of chickens on Collier Road just off I-75 South. Williams said the trailer ball broke off around the Hwy. 42 bridge on I-75 and the trailer veered off the shoulder and overturned, landing upside down on Collier Road.
Watts said the chickens were being carried in a vintage dump trailer with a tarp over it.
“I’ve never heard of transporting chickens that way,” sighed Watts. “It blew my mind.”
Watts said the chickens were so scared they just huddled along Collier Road. Watts said she was sure that some of the chickens didn’t survive. While the driver never returned to the scene, the owner of the vehicle and trailer did return and re-loaded most of the chickens.
Asked if she considered the chickens for a possible July 4 barbecue, Watts said no. “That’s not how I like my chicken, with fur!” replied Watts.