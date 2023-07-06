Frazzled chickens

Frazzled chickens wait for their driver to pick them up after the trailer they were in flipped off of I-75 and landed on Collier Road. (Photo/Monroe County EMS battalion chief Walton)

‘It was horrible. They were very confused about what was going on.’ - LeeAnn Watts

Hundreds of chickens celebrated Independence Day two days early on Sunday night, July 2, when the trailer they were in broke off from a truck, barreled off of I-75 and overturned, freeing them along Collier Road.