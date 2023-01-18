Two people injured when their truck was struck head-on by an allegedly drunk Forsyth man on Nov. 20 have filed suit against him hoping to collect money for damages for the Collier Road wreck.
Steve Haney, 48, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado, and his passenger Meagan Harrington, 39. have both filed separate lawsuits against Leonard Da Vinci Evans, 49, of Forsyth, for striking their truck head-on the night of Nov. 20. Haney and Harrington are both represented by attorney Riley Snider of Morgan & Morgan Atlanta, who filed the suits in Monroe County Superior Court on Jan. 10.
The suits claim that the plaintiffs suffered severe and permanent injuries from the wreck and had to pay medical expenses due to Evans’ negligence, reckless acts and willful misconduct. Further the lawsuits say that Evans has been stubbornly litigious, refusing to discuss a settlement. Haney and Evans asked for a jury trial and for unspecified damages. The cases have been assigned to Judge Tommy Wilson.
The sheriff’s office says Evans drove his 2014 Cadillac Escalade head-on into a the Silverado at the intersection of Collier and Smith roads. Deputy Joshua Warren wrote that Evans was traveling north on Collier Road approaching the intersection when he crossed over the solid double yellow lines and struck the front end of the Silverado. Evans was too drunk to give a statement but according to the report, the driver of the pickup, Steve Haney, 48, said he saw the Escalade driving directly toward his vehicle but was unable to avoid the collision.
A 6-year-old child was also a passenger in Haney’s Silverado. Evans was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, and open container.