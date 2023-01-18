Da VInci Wreck

The pickup involved in a crash with DUI driver Leonard Da Vinci Evans.

Two people injured when their truck was struck head-on by an allegedly drunk Forsyth man on Nov. 20 have filed suit against him hoping to collect money for damages for the Collier Road wreck.

Steve Haney, 48, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado, and his passenger Meagan Harrington, 39. have both filed separate lawsuits against Leonard Da Vinci Evans, 49, of Forsyth, for striking their truck head-on the night of Nov. 20. Haney and Harrington are both represented by attorney Riley Snider of Morgan & Morgan Atlanta, who filed the suits in Monroe County Superior Court on Jan. 10.