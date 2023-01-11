Local parents are expressing outrage after the Monroe County Health Department posted — and later deleted — to its Facebook page last week that it offers birth control and more to teens without parents’ knowledge.

“Our Teen Health Center is for teens only — no adults required,” the health department posted with a stock photo of four young teens looking blankly, two of them wearing Oregon State garb. “No information about your visits will be shared with anyone without your written consent. If you’re 19 or younger, you can receive certain services without paying a single penny.”