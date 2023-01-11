Local parents are expressing outrage after the Monroe County Health Department posted — and later deleted — to its Facebook page last week that it offers birth control and more to teens without parents’ knowledge.
“Our Teen Health Center is for teens only — no adults required,” the health department posted with a stock photo of four young teens looking blankly, two of them wearing Oregon State garb. “No information about your visits will be shared with anyone without your written consent. If you’re 19 or younger, you can receive certain services without paying a single penny.”
The post sends teenagers to a website outlining free services anyone under 19 can get without parents knowing.
“That is absolutely absurd and disgusting,” said Nikki Bartram of Forsyth, a mother of five. “I cannot believe our own health department.”
The post was originally made on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and it was deleted by Saturday, Jan. 7.
Michael Hokanson is the marketing director for the Macon-based North Central Health District that includes Monroe County. He told the Reporter that he, along with marketing coordinator Morgan Williams, manages the Facebook pages of all 13 health departments in the district. He said the controversial post went to all 13 Facebook pages. Hokanson said Georgia law not only allows them to provide birth control and condoms and other services to minors without parental consent, but requires it. The health department website says other services free to anyone under 19 include condoms, birth control, pregnancy testing, STD testing and treatment, HIV/AIDS testing, HPV/Cervical cancer vaccine and counseling.
The health department said it saw 94 patients for family planning issues and 94 patients for STDs in Forsyth in September-December 2022. Hokanson said he doesn’t know how many condoms or how much birth control was given out to minors. April Walker of the Monroe County Health Department said she didn’t think she could give that information, especially since they have a condom dispensary in the parking lot.
“No comment,” said Walker.
Hokanson said parents who have problems with it need to take their complaints to state lawmakers.
And Movene Futch of Forsyth, a founding member of the Monroe County Pregnancy Center and long-time volunteer abstinence teacher in Monroe County schools, agreed.
“We need to change some laws,” said Futch. “It has bothered me for years.”
Futch said the health department’s push of birth control and condoms undercuts Monroe County schools’ long-time Choosing the Best curriculum which encourages abstinence. Futch said the health department is not only undercutting parents, but also promoting silly ideas that don’t work. Futch cited one brochure where the health department encouraged teens to use “withdrawal” during sex to avoid pregnancy.
“Give me a break,” laughed Futch. “This is about as empty as the bucket can get. That’s just stupid.”
Futch said Choosing the Best volunteers had a contentious meeting with health department personnel in a conflict over how to teach teens a few years ago that wound up with pointing fingers. She said to their credit, the health department was embarrassed and later called and apologized.
Still, Futch said the state’s pro-licentious mentality remains, and said she wouldn’t be surprised if they’re soon giving out dangerous abortion pills to teens.
State Rep. Robert Dickey (R-Musella), who represents the southern part of Monroe County, said he’s very familiar with Choosing The Best program taught in Monroe County schools for years.
“Movene has done a monumental job keeping that program going,” said Dickey. “It is effective and has made a huge and positive impact on our community. It should be taught state wide, to teach our young people to make good and healthy choices.”
Dickey said lawmakers should definitely take a look at what the Department of Public Health is doing. “A conversation definitely will be had at the state level,” said Dickey. “Parents should be aware of their minor children’s health decisions. I hope that our local Health Department board will be involved and have input as well.”
Morgan Hodges of Forsyth said she’s teaching the Choosing the Best program as a volunteer in the Monroe County Middle School this week and finds the health department’s promotion offensive.
“We’re educating 7th graders on choosing the best path, developing healthy relationships, making the best choices & abstaining from sex, period,” said Hodges. “This is disgusting & absolutely wrong! They are completely going against everything these 12-14 year olds are learning this week & next!”
The health department also has a Condom Box in the parking lot where people can pickup brown bags containing 15 condoms and 5 packs of lubricants for free. The bags have an estimated value of about $10.
Monroe County health department board member Hugh Cromer told the Reporter that board members sometimes have to put their personal opinions aside as they do the health department business. He said parents should all be sure they know what their kids are up to.
“Since it’s state law,” added board member Chris Hewett, “we don’t have any comment.”
Dr. Thomas Craft of Dublin is the interim director of the North Central Health District. His Facebook page includes his photo with messages from 2020 and 2021 such as “#Stay home it could save lives” and “Disinformation is deadly, vaccines save lives.”
Cromer said he volunteered to spend a whole day interviewing candidates for the position several years ago. After a lot of work, Cromer and other health board members recommend another candidate for director. But Department of Public Health director Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who serves at the pleasure of Gov. Brian Kemp, rejected their candidate and chose Craft anyway. Toomey, who came under controversy during COVID for recommending mask mandates and closures, made $197,000 last year, according to a state of Georgia salaries website.