Two concerned parents spoke to Monroe County Board of Education during its monthly meeting on March 14 about what they considered unfair disciplinary action against their sons. The students are 7th graders at Monroe County Middle School.
Ansley Hunt, accompanied by her husband, Donny Hunt, said she received a call from the Middle School on March 3 and was told that because of activity seen on bus video her son was charged with a Level 3 (most serious) offense and would have out-of-school suspension (OSS) for 10 days, during which time he would get 0’s for all daily work. He could make up projects and tests. He was also kicked off the soccer team and off the bus and a tribunal was scheduled.
When she met her son at the bus after school, he did not know about the charges, and when Hunt told him, he denied them. She said the middle school principal told her there was nothing he could do about the punishment since it came from above him. Hunt was told several times that she couldn’t see the video, but when she persisted she was eventually allowed to see it. She said she saw nothing punishable on it. When she expressed this, she said she was told the burden of proving innocence is on her.
Hunt said after she retained an attorney, the offense was downgraded from level 3 to level 2, the suspension was reduced from 10 to seven days and the tribunal was cancelled, but her son was still off the soccer team. She isn’t satisfied because she doesn’t believe her son did anything that merits punishment.
Jacob Kine, whose son received the same punishment for the same alleged activity, also spoke to the BOE on March 13. He said the video is from the bus ride to the soccer game in Byron on March 1. He met with the middle school principal and an assistant principal, but no one met with his son to tell him about the allegations. Kine said the administrators at the middle school said there was nothing they could do about the punishment because it came from the superintendent.
After having his request to see the video was denied several times, Kine was told it was “probably illegal” but he would be shown the video. He said he expected to see porn but saw only “cuddling.” Kine said subsequently the school district has tried to settle by reducing the punishment, but he isn’t satisfied to “Have a nice day and like it.”
Kine asked that the charges be expunged from his son’s record and that he be reimbursed for expenses and lost time. He said the soccer team is currently being forced to change clothes outside in view of others and this policy should be changed.
Board member Greg Head asked Hunt to confirm that no one has ever talked with the students about the alleged offense. Per board policy no comments were made on the event or punishment during the board meeting.
Hunt said her attorney said her son is entitled to due process, including being able to defend himself by responding to accusations before accepting punishment.