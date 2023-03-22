Two concerned parents spoke to Monroe County Board of Education during its monthly meeting on March 14 about what they considered unfair disciplinary action against their sons. The students are 7th graders at Monroe County Middle School.

Ansley Hunt, accompanied by her husband, Donny Hunt, said she received a call from the Middle School on March 3 and was told that because of activity seen on bus video her son was charged with a Level 3 (most serious) offense and would have out-of-school suspension (OSS) for 10 days, during which time he would get 0’s for all daily work. He could make up projects and tests. He was also kicked off the soccer team and off the bus and a tribunal was scheduled.