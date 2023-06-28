We hear a lot in the news about how politically divided Americans are. A closely-divided Congress, narrowly decided presidential elections, and polarizing rhetoric between the two major parties are frequently mentioned as evidence of this.
Notwithstanding these observations, I take exception to the conclusion. It is my contention that our major political parties are much more divided than Americans as a whole, and further, that the two parties thrive on this division.
Gallup, the polling company, has been running a poll since 2004 that asks a sampling of Americans a simple question, “In politics today, do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat, or an Independent?” They have run this poll multiple times a month for the past nineteen years- in times of economic expansion and contraction as well as over multiple administrations of both parties.
The results are amazingly consistent with about 30% of respondents identifying as Republican, 30% as Democrat, and a whopping 40% as Independent. That doesn’t describe to me a deeply divided America. It looks like what statisticians describe as a “normal distribution” or a bell-curve. I take this to mean that at least a 40% plurality of Americans are more interested in practical solutions than in party dominance. That number is probably even larger as not all of those who identify as Democrats or Republicans are party zealots.
This also explains to me also why national elections have been so close. When the two major parties serve up two equally unattractive alternatives (such as a couple of crotchety geezers that are older than me), it’s not surprising the election results are close. It’s like having to choose between a colonoscopy and an endoscopy: would you rather get it down your throat or up your posterior?
I recently reread George Washington’s Farewell Address that he delivered upon his retirement from public office. He devoted a large part of it to warning us about the danger of political parties run amuck. These are some of his observations on the “spirit of party.”
“They serve to…put in place of the delegated will of the nation the will of party, often a small but enterprising minority of the community.”
“It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles animosity…foments occasionally riot and insurrection.”
“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge natural to party dissension…is itself a frightful despotism.”
When I read this, it seemed Washington had peered into a crystal ball to warn us of the dangers of the party-dominated politics, now supercharged by money and media, that we have in 21st century America. If George came back today and ran for President, I am afraid he couldn’t get nominated by either party. We deserve better.
Joe Evans of Smarr was Chairman and CEO of State Bank, which merged with Cadence in 2019. Now retired, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from American Banker magazine in 2018. He remains on the board of Cadence. Email him at joe.evans@bcgllc.net.