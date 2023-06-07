A McDonough man and his female passenger were hospitalized after leading Monroe County deputies on a wild motorcycle chase before wrecking in Barnesville at 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
The chase roused sleeping residents from their beds. One estimate had the biker running 140 mph at several points.
Deputies pursued the bike from Forsyth into Barnesville from Hwy. 36 and south along Mill and Thomaston streets. The bike then turned north on Veterans Parkway.
According to a preliminary report from the state patrol, the biker tried to cut through the Hot Shot parking lot in order to get to Atlanta Street but was traveling too fast and laid the bike down.
The bike and the two people on it struck a raised concrete curb, ending the chase. The passenger on the bike suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The operator of the bike was taken to Monroe County Hospital for treatment and then to the Monroe County Jail.
The driver was Jeremiah Leandre Hudson, 32, of McDonough. He was charged with fleeing (2 charges), using license plate to conceal, expired registration, no insurance, tag lights, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, improper passing, wrong class of license, obscured tag, speeding, failure to signal, failure to maintain lane, passing on shoulder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The passenger remained in the hospital at press time, according to reports.