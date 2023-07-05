Persons Bank may be doctor’s office

The old Persons Bank on Lee Street will likely be a new doctor’s office after it sold for $1.3 million in May.
Dip Patel, who owns several stores and hotels in Forsyth, partnered with Macon hotelier Sunny Patel to buy the building at 88 N. Lee Street under the auspices of Lee Crossing LLC.
Dip Patel told the Reporter they are talking to some doctor’s offices about leasing the facility. He said contractors should begin renovating the building for office use soon. He said they would keep the drive-thru.
Robins Financial bought Persons Bank and then sold the building since they already had an office on Johnston Street in Forsyth. The late Robert Persons built the 6,800 square foot Persons Bank building in 1972.