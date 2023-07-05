Persons Bank may be doctor’s office

The old Persons Bank on Lee Street will likely be a new doctor’s office after it sold for $1.3 million in May.

Dip Patel, who owns several stores and hotels in Forsyth, partnered with Macon hotelier Sunny Patel to buy the building at 88 N. Lee Street under the auspices of Lee Crossing LLC.